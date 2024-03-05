Former Twitter executives sue Elon Musk over firings ‘without cause’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Twitter executives sue Elon Musk over firings ‘without cause’

By Press Association
Mr Musk bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars, or 54.20 dollars per share, taking control in October 2022 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Former senior executives of Twitter are suing Elon Musk and X, saying they are entitled to a total of more than 128 million dollars (£100.9 million) in unpaid severance payments.

Twitter’s former CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, chief legal counsel Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett claim in the lawsuit filed on Monday that they were fired without a reason on the day that Mr Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, which he later rebranded as X, in 2022.

Because he didn’t want to pay their severance, the executives say Mr Musk “made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision”.

Mr Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, which he later rebranded as X, in 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The lawsuit says not paying severance and bills is part of a pattern for Mr Musk, who’s been sued by “droves” of former rank-and-file Twitter employees who didn’t receive severance after he terminated their employment.

“Under Musk’s control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others,” says the lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Northern District of California.

“Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him.”

The former executives claim their severance plans entitled them to one year’s salary plus unvested stock awards valued at the acquisition price of Twitter.

Mr Musk bought the company for 44 billion dollars, or 54.20 dollars per share, taking control in October 2022.

They say they were all fired without cause.

Under the severance plans, “cause” was narrowly defined, such as being convicted of “gross negligence” or “wilful misconduct”.

According to the lawsuit, the only cause Mr Musk gave for the firings was “gross negligence and wilful misconduct”, in part because Twitter paid fees to outside attorneys for their work closing the acquisition.

The executives say they were required to pay the fees to comply with their fiduciary duties to the company.

“If Musk felt that the attorneys’ fees payments, or any other payments, were improper, his remedy was to seek to terminate the deal — not to withhold executives’ severance payments after the deal closed,” the lawsuit says.

X faces a “staggering” number of lawsuits over unpaid bills, the lawsuit adds.

“Consistent with the cavalier attitude he has demonstrated towards his financial obligations, Musk’s attitude in response to these mounting lawsuits has reportedly been to ‘let them sue’”, it said.

Representatives for Mr Musk and San Francisco-based X have not yet responded to requests for comment.