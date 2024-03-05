London stocks tread water ahead of Wednesday Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London stocks tread water ahead of Wednesday Budget

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 rose 5.83 points to 7,646.16 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London’s top stocks inched higher amid a calm and cautious session ahead of Wednesday’s key Budget announcement from the Chancellor.

Markets started the day slightly lower amid reductions in metal prices and an initial lacklustre response to China’s plans to achieve 5% economic growth this year, but an improvement in resource stocks later in the day appeared to highlight that sentiment became more positive.

The FTSE 100 rose 5.83 points, or 0.08%, to end the day at 7,646.16.

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said: “China’s stocks rose overnight, and the FTSE 100 has bounced off its lows, suggesting that the market is pleased by China’s seriousness about economic growth.

“With China’s markets finally starting to rise, the resource-heavy FTSE 100 may finally join the global stock market rally, having been left behind by its US and European peers in recent months.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets were marginally lower at the close.

The German Dax index was down 0.1% at the close and the Cac 40 closed down 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the pound was up 0.12% at 1.270 US dollars and was 0.15% higher at 1.170 euros at market close in London.

Greggs prices
Greggs shares were higher at the end of trading on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

In company news, Greggs saw shares rise after it revealed a meaty rise in profits for 2023.

It delivered a bumper pre-tax profit of £188.3 million for 2023, up from £148.3 million the previous year, and also said around 25,000 workers will share £17.6 million in bonuses this month as a result.

Shares in the high street bakery chain rose by 58p to 2,774p.

Daily Mirror publisher Reach swung significantly higher after it said it expects to pay out £20.2 million less to the victims of phone hacking due to a December judgment from the High Court.

Reach said it has decreased the amount in its fund set aside for what it calls “historical legal issues”, which include “phone hacking and unlawful information gathering”.

Shares in the business, which also owns the Express titles, were up 7.8p at 67.25p.

Travis Perkins shares dipped during the session after the builders’ merchants firm cautioned that the UK construction sector is unlikely to see any serious recovery until after a government is installed following the election expected later this year.

Shares dropped by 20.2p to 725.2p after it said it was also planning to possibly exit its French Toolstation business.

Spirent Communications saw shares jump by 68.6p to 177p after it agreed to a £1 billion takeover by US rival Viavi Solutions.

The price of oil was marginally lower after a shaky session as traders digested the reports over the Chinese economy.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.09% to 82.00 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Intertek, up 284p to 4,905p, Endeavour Mining, up 58p to 1,426p, Marks & Spencer, up 8.8p to 239p, Fresnillo, up 17.6p to 493.7p, and SSE, up 34p to 1,658.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ashtead, down 536p to 5,192p, RS Group, down 26.4p to 726.4p, Antofagasta, down 60.5p to 1,777.5p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 52.5p to 1,898.5p, and Croda, down 121p to 4,671p.