Vimto-maker Nichols sees revenue rise in Middle East in 100th Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vimto-maker Nichols sees revenue rise in Middle East in 100th Ramadan

By Press Association
Shares in Vimto-maker Nichols rose on Wednesday (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)
Shares in Vimto-maker Nichols rose on Wednesday (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)

The maker of Vimto said its sales rose 10.3% in the Middle East as the business marked its 100th Ramadan last year.

Nichols said its sales in the region outpaced the 3.5% global revenue growth to reach £170.7 million, while its pre-tax profit rose 75.3% to £24.3 million. On an adjusted basis pre-tax profit was up 8.7%.

It was the 100th year that the soft drinks company has celebrated Ramadan, since being introduced to India a century ago.

Since then it has cemented its position in the Middle East, with Vimto becoming the drink of choice for many during the holy month.

Last year revenue in the Middle East was £13.0 million, up from £11.8 million a year earlier, though still a lot lower than the UK, where the company made £83.9 million last year.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, Nichols, which also makes Slush Puppie, changed its business structure. It now runs a packaged business and an out-of-home division, and is focusing on the former.

The packaged business managed to grow revenue 6.1% last year, with a 13% rise in the UK.

Revenue in the out-of-home business dropped 3.4% after the company left some of its unprofitable accounts behind.

Chief executive Andrew Milne said: “2023 was a year of strong progress and execution for Nichols, as the packaged business delivered another year of growth underpinned by the Vimto brand, and benefits from the newly streamlined OOH (out-of-home) business were delivered earlier than anticipated.

“The group delivered a very strong performance in international markets, driven by strong market penetration across existing and new territories in Africa and the Middle East.

“Innovation remained a critical growth driver and we have an exciting pipeline of new products planned for 2024.”

Shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday morning.