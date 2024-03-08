Women less likely to feel confident about investing than men, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women less likely to feel confident about investing than men, survey finds

By Press Association
Less than a third of women feel confident about investing, compared with more than two-fifths of men, according to research released by HSBC UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than a third (31%) of women feel confident about investing, compared with more than two-fifths (44%) of men, a survey has found.

More than a third of women (34%) do not have any savings to invest, compared with 28% of men, according to the research launched to mark International Women’s Day.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of women said they would not know how to start investing, compared with less than half (46%) of men, HSBC UK found.

HSBC UK’s head of wealth distribution, Rebecca Owers, said: “We need to make our money work harder, so it’s important to consider options like investing. Financial education is key here – by talking openly about money and learning the different options available, women can gain the confidence needed to take control of their financial futures.”

The value of money held in investments can go down as well as up. Some people may benefit from financial advice when investing.

Women who do invest are much more likely to invest in something their friends or family invest in, at 20% versus 8% of men, according to the research.

More than half (55%) of women believe people need to have a lot of money to invest, compared with 36% of men.

Many banks and other investments providers have features in their apps which simplify the process.

More than 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by Censuswide in December 2023 for the research.

Marianne Oliver, operations director at investment platform InvestEngine said: “Women face a myriad of challenges when it comes to investing – not least having less money to put aside as a result of societal inequalities, from the gender pay gap, and often taking on more of the caring and financial responsibilities for either children or elderly family members.

“This is obviously going to have an impact on how frequently they invest and their risk appetite, both of which would affect their returns.”