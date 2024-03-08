NatWest will offer safe spaces to economic and domestic abuse survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

NatWest will offer safe spaces to economic and domestic abuse survivors

By Press Association
NatWest will offer safe spaces in over 360 bank branches across the UK (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest will offer safe spaces in over 360 bank branches across the UK (Matt Crossick/PA)

NatWest will offer safe spaces in over 360 bank branches across the UK to people experiencing economic and domestic abuse.

The announcement was made during UK Says No More Week (March 3 to 9 2024), which raises awareness about domestic abuse and sexual violence, and also coincides with International Women’s Day (March 8).

Safe spaces, launched by charity Hestia as part of the campaign, are designated locations which anyone experiencing economic and domestic abuse can use.

The safe spaces will be available in NatWest-branded branches, as well as those belonging to Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, which are part of the same group.

Upon asking a member of staff to use a space, people will be able to use a private room to help them deal with the issue. They can have access to a phone if they need one, and the chance to discreetly contact family, friends or specialist support.

Specialist training on safe spaces and domestic abuse awareness has been carried out by employees across NatWest branches, the bank said.

Raghu Narula, MD of customer engagement and distribution, retail banking at NatWest Group said: “We know that people from all walks of life can experience economic and domestic abuse.

“As a bank it’s really important to be playing a part in helping not only our own customers, but people within our communities who need help by providing a safe space where they can go and access support safely.”

Patrick Ryan, chief executive at Hestia, said: “Having a safe place to seek support is vital for victims of domestic abuse. One in five people in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

“By bringing our safe spaces to everyday places like banks and pharmacies, it means that anyone experiencing domestic abuse has the chance to access specialist help and advice, or to call a loved one.”

Other big high street names have made similar announcements.

In January, Nationwide Building Society said that it will offer safe spaces to people experiencing domestic abuse at more than 400 branches across the UK.

HSBC UK, which already operates safe spaces, recently reported that the bank recorded an increase in their use during the winter months.

The bank joined Hestia’s safe spaces scheme in April 2022.

HSBC UK has also previously said it experiences an average of two customer calls per day mentioning domestic or financial abuse.

TSB joined the scheme in May 2021 and it also offers an emergency flee fund, making a payment of between £50 to £500, depending on individual needs, to support domestic abuse survivors.

People can find their nearest safe space at

uksaysnomore.org/safespaces

.