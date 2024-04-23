Average petrol prices above 150p/litre for first time since November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average petrol prices above 150p/litre for first time since November

By Press Association
Average petrol prices are exceeding 150p per litre for the first time since November last year, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average petrol prices are exceeding 150p per litre for the first time since November last year, new figures show.

Data collated by website Fuel Prices Online shows typical pump prices reached 150.1p per litre on Monday.

The average price of a litre of diesel is also at the highest level since November 2023, at 158.3p.

Rising fuel prices in recent weeks have been attributed to an increase in the cost of oil and a weakening of the pound versus the US dollar.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Inflation has been heading downwards at quite some speed but petrol’s rebound to 150p a litre leaves a big boulder in the road.

“Government data shows that for the fourth week petrol prices have been higher than at the same time a year ago.

“This last happened in February 2023.

“Five days of falling wholesale costs, with the value of oil coming off the boil, offers hope that pump prices may not get much worse in the short-term.

“However, road fuel priced above 150p a litre grabs the attention of drivers and will lead some to re-tighten their belts on other spending.”

The figures are based on data from regulator the Competition and Markets Authority analysed by Fuel Prices Online.

The AA said analysis of nearly 3,000 forecourts shows 28.1% were charging at least 150p per litre for petrol on Monday, compared with 23.8% a week earlier.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers are now really starting to feel pain at the pumps, with a litre of unleaded already up by more than 3p since the start of the month and 9p since the start of the year, adding £1.65 and £5 respectively to the cost of filling a typical family car.

“There are two reasons for this, the rise in the cost of oil and a weakening pound, which makes it more expensive when retailers come to buy new fuel supply.”

Mr Williams said a reduction in retailers’ fuel purchase costs should mean pump prices “don’t rise much further, if at all”, but he warned that “much depends on the margin these same retailers decide to take”.

He added: “Right now, it’s drivers of diesel vehicles who have the right to feel aggrieved as the average margin on a litre of diesel is 14p which is well up on the long-term average of 8p.

“Higher margins always mean higher prices for drivers.”