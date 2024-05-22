Regulators fine Citigroup after £1.1bn of equities sold in ‘fat-finger’ error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Regulators fine Citigroup after £1.1bn of equities sold in ‘fat-finger’ error

By Press Association
Citigroup was fined after human error at the bank’s London office led to mistaken trades (Tim Ireland/PA)
Regulators have fined Citigroup £61.6 million for a trading controls failure that led to 1.4 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) of equities being sold mistakenly.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said “poor design” and “ineffective” real-time monitoring led to the incorrect sale of the shares across several European exchanges.

The incident happened in May 2022, when a trader at the investment bank’s London office intended to sell a basket of shares with a value of 58 million dollars (£45.5 million).

Instead, they created a basket valued at 444 billion dollars (£349 billion) in a so-called fat-finger trade – when human error leads to the wrong information being entered.

The trader was then able to manually override a pop-up alert on their screen without scrolling down to read the warnings within it.

The mistake was corrected within minutes, but it also coincided with a sharp drop in the value of some Nordic stocks, worsening the damage.

Citi’s internal controls blocked 255 billion dollars (£200 billion) of the trade from going through, but 189 billion dollars (£149 billion) in shares went to a trading algorithm designed to execute the sales.

The trader tried to cancel the order, but 1.4 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) in shares had already been sold.

The FCA fined Citi £27.8 million, while the Prudential Regulation Authority, which regulates banks, fined it a further £33.9 million.

The FCA’s notice said: “While parts of [Citi’s] trading control framework operated as [Citi] expected, some primary controls were absent or deficient.

“In particular, there was no hard block that would have rejected this large erroneous basket of equities in its entirety and prevented any of it reaching the market.

“Due to poor design, the trader was also able to manually override a pop-up alert, without being required to scroll down and read all the alerts within it.

“The firm’s real-time monitoring was ineffective, which meant that it was too slow to escalate internal alerts about the erroneous trades.”

Citi has agreed to settle with the regulators and did not dispute the findings.

Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said banks need “effective systems and controls in place to stop errors like this occurring”.

He added: “These failings led to over a billion pounds of erroneous orders being executed and risked creating a disorderly market.

“We expect firms to look at their own controls and ensure that they are appropriate given the speed and complexity of financial markets.”

A spokesperson for Citi said: “We are pleased to resolve this matter from more than two years ago, which arose from an individual error that was identified and corrected within minutes.

“We immediately took steps to strengthen our systems and controls, and remain committed to ensuring full regulatory compliance.”