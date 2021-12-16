Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside music venue’s cancellation troubles as industry ‘on brink of collapse’

By Gavin Harper
December 16 2021, 3.22pm Updated: December 17 2021, 9.30am
Sandy Stirton and Chris Woods are the co-owners of Twa Tams pub in Perth.
A Perth music venue has reported a wave of cancellations, with the industry “on the brink of collapse”.

Twa Tams on Scott Street has seen audience numbers fall rapidly since government announcements about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“It is a critical time and very uncertain,” said co-owner Sandy Stirton.

“Audience numbers are dwindling so it is only getting harder.”

It comes as research by the Music Venue Trust (MVT) shows grassroots venues are on the “brink of collapse”.

The study found more than two thirds of venues were forced to cancel at least one event and audiences have dwindled this month.

The Twa Tams in Perth.

At the Twa Tams, events are still on, but attendances have fallen, Mr Stirton said.

He said: “The figures lead to very worrying reading.”

“With the pandemic, everything is up in the air. Nobody is sure whether they should go out.

Government messaging ‘confusing’

Mr Stirton echoed the MVT’s calls on urgent assistance from the Scottish Government to safeguard venues across the country.

The trust’s chief executive Mark Davyd feels like the industry is back at the start.

He criticised “confusing government messaging” and said venues are “haemorrhaging money”.

The chief executive said it will “inevitably result in permanent closures unless the government acts quickly to prevent it.”

Mark Davyd, chief executive of Music Venue Trust.

Mr Davyd asked the Scottish Government to step in.

Last year, eight music venues in Tayside and Fife were given thousands of pounds in lifeline Scottish Government funding.

Mr Stirton said the band booked for the Twa Tams’ Hogmanay event has cancelled.

He hopes the event can go ahead, but is mindful of ever-changing government guidance.

The Twa Tams had to fundraise last year and the owners are wary of another lockdown.

“I am in a band too, and our Christmas Eve gig has been cancelled,” he said.

“After the government announcement, everyone called up and cancelled their tickets.

“We will still have a Hogmanay event and we’ll get different musicians in.

“We don’t have a massive amount of confidence Hogmanay will go ahead. Things are liable to change.”

Venues at risk of closing for good

MVT strategic director Beverley Whitrick said a wave of cancellations at this time of year – the busiest for venues – was a major blow.

Some of the findings of the study by the Music Venue Trust.

Ms Whitrick said it could put some venues at risk of permanent closure.

Mr Stirton said would be a huge blow to the industry if another lockdown is imposed.

He insisted they would get through.

“It costs thousands every time you shut down or reopen,” he said.

“It’s about calculating what is the slowest way you can lose money.”

