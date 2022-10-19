Broughty Ferry residents may have to fork out to make unfinished footpath safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broughty Ferry residents may have to fork out to make unfinished footpath safe

By Joanna Bremner
October 19 2022, 6.00am
Alan Aitken and Harry Gould, residents at Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry, are angered about the state of a 'dangerous' path that has been left unfinished for 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Alan Aitken and Harry Gould, residents at Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry, are angered about the state of a 'dangerous' path that has been left unfinished for 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

An unfinished path in a Broughty Ferry housing development has been branded a health and safety risk by concerned residents.

They say the path at Balgillo Heights has been left unfinished for more than 18 months.

Residents may have to foot the bill to get the path completed.

Harry Gould lives in the development. He called the path “an accident waiting to happen”.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I pushed the baby’s pram over those rough rocks and it felt pretty unsafe.

“It would be very easy to go over your ankle on that path.”

Unsightly mess in Broughty Ferry development

The unfinished path near Nimrod Street is an eyesore for Harry, 64, and his wife Patricia, 74.

“To me, it’s a major health and safety issue,” he said.

“You cannot safely walk on that path, or cycle down it.

“There are children that play in the area. Someone could get hurt.

“It’s also unsightly. We paid a lot of money for these houses and it’s just a mess.”

The unfinished path at Nimrod Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

“All the other paths in the development were finished,” Harry said.

“We just always assumed that it would get done – but it never happened.”

Another resident said the path by their house had been treated like “an afterthought”.

Harry claims that Kirkwood Homes said the path is “nothing to do with them,” and says they have laid the blame for the eyesore on James Gibb Residential Factors.

Roger Bodden is the regional director of the property management company.

He said: “It’s dead simple. [The path] has not been built yet and has not been adopted by us.

“It’s the responsibility of the developer.”

Residents may have to fork out ‘a considerable expense’ to complete the path

Mr Bodden of James Gibb Residential Factors suggested that unless Kirkwood Homes agree to finish building the path, residents will have to pay the factors to tarmac it.

“The home owner pays the developer for a property and part of that property is the common parts finished to a standard,” Mr Bodden continued.

“In the purchase price of the house they get not only the house and their gardens, but their share of the common parts.

“When that common part is handed over and adopted by a factor, the cost of maintaining it then falls to the home owner.

Close-up of the path which residents have called a “health and safety concern”. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

“If we were to finish it by means of tarmacking it – at a considerable expense – then that cost would fall to Harry and his neighbours.”

This is not the first issue residents have had with the Kirkwood Homes development. Last year residents were left without street lamps for months.

Kirkwood Homes have refused to comment on the unfinished path at Balgillo Heights.

