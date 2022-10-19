Broughty Ferry residents may have to fork out to make unfinished footpath safe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An unfinished path in a Broughty Ferry housing development has been branded a health and safety risk by concerned residents.

They say the path at Balgillo Heights has been left unfinished for more than 18 months.

Residents may have to foot the bill to get the path completed.

Harry Gould lives in the development. He called the path “an accident waiting to happen”.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I pushed the baby’s pram over those rough rocks and it felt pretty unsafe.

“It would be very easy to go over your ankle on that path.”

Unsightly mess in Broughty Ferry development

The unfinished path near Nimrod Street is an eyesore for Harry, 64, and his wife Patricia, 74.

“To me, it’s a major health and safety issue,” he said.

“You cannot safely walk on that path, or cycle down it.

“There are children that play in the area. Someone could get hurt.

“It’s also unsightly. We paid a lot of money for these houses and it’s just a mess.”

“All the other paths in the development were finished,” Harry said.

“We just always assumed that it would get done – but it never happened.”

Another resident said the path by their house had been treated like “an afterthought”.

Harry claims that Kirkwood Homes said the path is “nothing to do with them,” and says they have laid the blame for the eyesore on James Gibb Residential Factors.

Roger Bodden is the regional director of the property management company.

He said: “It’s dead simple. [The path] has not been built yet and has not been adopted by us.

“It’s the responsibility of the developer.”

Residents may have to fork out ‘a considerable expense’ to complete the path

Mr Bodden of James Gibb Residential Factors suggested that unless Kirkwood Homes agree to finish building the path, residents will have to pay the factors to tarmac it.

“The home owner pays the developer for a property and part of that property is the common parts finished to a standard,” Mr Bodden continued.

“In the purchase price of the house they get not only the house and their gardens, but their share of the common parts.

“When that common part is handed over and adopted by a factor, the cost of maintaining it then falls to the home owner.

“If we were to finish it by means of tarmacking it – at a considerable expense – then that cost would fall to Harry and his neighbours.”

This is not the first issue residents have had with the Kirkwood Homes development. Last year residents were left without street lamps for months.

Kirkwood Homes have refused to comment on the unfinished path at Balgillo Heights.