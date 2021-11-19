Broughty Ferry residents blast developer after living in darkness for months

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents in a newly built street in Broughty Ferry say they’ve been forced to live in darkness after the developer took six months to turn on the street lights.

Nimrod Street, which was constructed by Kirkwood Homes as part of their Balgillo Heights development, will finally have its streetlights activated for the first time on Friday evening.

But the change comes after almost six months of darkness, which residents have described as “awful” and “dangerous.”

According to those living on the Barnhill street, the Aberdeenshire firm were made aware of the lack of lighting months ago — however no action was taken.

Lights set to be turned on

It was only after resident Harry Gould raised the issue to The Courier this week that Kirkwood Homes confirmed the streetlights would be turned on.

The 63-year-old said: “It does seem a bit ironic it’s only after The Courier have gotten involved they’ve promised to turn the lights on.

“I have no reason not to believe that [they will do it], but I’ve been asking about this for months and I feel like I’ve been given excuse after excuse.

“I just feel so disappointed in this company.”

‘It’s been an accident waiting to happen’

Harry, who started living on the street in June, claims that living in the dark street has gotten even more difficult as the winter nights creep in.

“It’s been an accident waiting to happen,” he said. “It’s pretty dangerous.

“This really should have been dealt with before people started moving in, but all we’ve had is a whole lot of excuses.

“I’ve been living here for almost five months now, but for some people around here it must be closer to six.”

A spokesman for Kirkwood Homes confirmed that the issue had been resolved and that the lights would be turned on.

He said: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding of the recent issues with street lighting on Nimrod Street at our Balgillo Heights development.

“We are pleased to confirm that the issue has now been resolved and the lights will be connected today [Friday].”