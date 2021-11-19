Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Dundee

Broughty Ferry residents blast developer after living in darkness for months

By Matteo Bell
November 19 2021, 5.22pm Updated: November 19 2021, 5.23pm
Harry and Patricia Gould
Residents in a newly built street in Broughty Ferry say they’ve been forced to live in darkness after the developer took six months to turn on the street lights.

Nimrod Street, which was constructed by Kirkwood Homes as part of their Balgillo Heights development, will finally have its streetlights activated for the first time on Friday evening.

But the change comes after almost six months of darkness, which residents have described as “awful” and “dangerous.”

No lampposts on the street work.

According to those living on the Barnhill street, the Aberdeenshire firm were made aware of the lack of lighting months ago — however no action was taken.

Lights set to be turned on

It was only after resident Harry Gould raised the issue to The Courier this week that Kirkwood Homes confirmed the streetlights would be turned on.

The 63-year-old said: “It does seem a bit ironic it’s only after The Courier have gotten involved they’ve promised to turn the lights on.

Harry and Patricia Gould.

“I have no reason not to believe that [they will do it], but I’ve been asking about this for months and I feel like I’ve been given excuse after excuse.

“I just feel so disappointed in this company.”

‘It’s been an accident waiting to happen’

Harry, who started living on the street in June, claims that living in the dark street has gotten even more difficult as the winter nights creep in.

“It’s been an accident waiting to happen,” he said. “It’s pretty dangerous.

“This really should have been dealt with before people started moving in, but all we’ve had is a whole lot of excuses.

The dark street has presented a danger to residents.

“I’ve been living here for almost five months now, but for some people around here it must be closer to six.”

A spokesman for Kirkwood Homes confirmed that the issue had been resolved and that the lights would be turned on.

He said: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding of the recent issues with street lighting on Nimrod Street at our Balgillo Heights development.

“We are pleased to confirm that the issue has now been resolved and the lights will be connected today [Friday].”

