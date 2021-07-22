Gilson Gray: Law firm appoints two new solicitors in Dundee

Legal firm Gilson Gray is expanding its presence in Dundee with the appointment of two new solicitors.

The move follows growing demand, particularly for private client and commercial real estate services.

Adam Smith is appointed as a solicitor within the commercial real estate team to support clients in terms of leasing, development, security and property investments.

He said: “It’s an honour to be joining such as respected real estate team.

“There’s a real buzz about the city and high-quality commercial properties are much in demand.”

Lisa Martin joins as an associate. She will focus on private client and residential property work.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity for me. I will learn from the wealth of experience at Gilson Gray.”

The Gilson Gray team in Dundee – headed up by partner Lindsay Darroch – provides a range of services.

The firm moved in to its premises in early 2020, adding to its presence across three offices in Edinburgh, as well as Glasgow and East Lothian.

He said: “Adam and Lisa and bring a high calibre of skills to the team, strengthening our offering, and enabling us to meet the incredible demand we are experiencing.

“It’s an exciting time for the city of Dundee and the surrounding areas, which is clearly visible from activity in the local property market.

“There is a growing vibrancy about the city. I’m happy to be in a position where the team can shape Gilson Gray’s role within it.”