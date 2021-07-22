Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Gilson Gray: Law firm appoints two new solicitors in Dundee

By Gavin Harper
July 22 2021, 8.32am
Gilson Gray appoints new solicitors - Adam Smith and Lisa Martin - to Dundee office.

Legal firm Gilson Gray is expanding its presence in Dundee with the appointment of two new solicitors.

The move follows growing demand, particularly for private client and commercial real estate services.

Adam Smith is appointed as a solicitor within the commercial real estate team to support clients in terms of leasing, development, security and property investments.

He said: “It’s an honour to be joining such as respected real estate team.

“There’s a real buzz about the city and high-quality commercial properties are much in demand.”

Lisa Martin joins as an associate. She will focus on private client and residential property work.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity for me. I will learn from the wealth of experience at Gilson Gray.”

The Gilson Gray team in Dundee – headed up by partner Lindsay Darroch – provides a range of services.

The firm moved in to its premises in early 2020, adding to its presence across three offices in Edinburgh, as well as Glasgow and East Lothian.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office.

He said: “Adam and Lisa and bring a high calibre of skills to the team, strengthening our offering, and enabling us to meet the incredible demand we are experiencing.

“It’s an exciting time for the city of Dundee and the surrounding areas, which is clearly visible from activity in the local property market.

“There is a growing vibrancy about the city. I’m happy to be in a position where the team can shape Gilson Gray’s role within it.”

