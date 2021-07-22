VIDEO: Watch locomotive featured in Paddington film steam through Tayside and Fife today

Locomotive enthusiasts were able to catch a glimpse of a famous steam engine today in Tayside and Fife.

As part of The Aberdonian tour, the 60163 Tornado departed from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen, up the east coast and will travel back again today.

Built in 2008, it has featured on BBC’s Top Gear, and even made an appearance on the big screen in Paddington 2 in 2017.