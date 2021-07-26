Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Morris Leslie Villages: Perthshire entrepreneur plans to enter luxury lodge sector

By Maria Gran
July 26 2021, 4.40pm
Morris Leslie, Perthshire entrepreneur and founder of Morris Leslie Villages.
Prominent Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie has announced his intention to enter the luxury lodge sector.

The West Kinfauns-based entrepreneur said Morris Leslie Villages would capitalise on the popularity of staycations.

The firm Morris Leslie is best known for its plant hire business, which operates from 12 UK locations.

Its interests also include plant sales, motor vehicle auctions, the provision of self-storage facilities as well as renting properties.

Morris Leslie Villages plans

The initial lodge development will be available exclusively for purchase.

Mr Leslie says: “This concept was already in the planning pre-Covid as we had noted the ever-increasing popularity of staycations.

“The pandemic has heightened demand from staycationers seeking to own a UK-based holiday home, letting them maximise their leisure time.

“We anticipate interest will come not only from Scottish buyers, but also those living elsewhere in the UK and overseas.”

West Kinfauns, where Morris Leslie hopes to create a new leisure hub.

The company said several sites had been chosen for Morris Leslie Villages developments but would not reveal the locations.

Earlier this year, Morris Leslie unveiled proposals for a £33.8 million leisure park on the edge of Perth, set to include a 4-star hotel, lodges and a museum.

It said it would create 170 jobs, plus construction roles, and draw 80,000 visitors to the area annually.

