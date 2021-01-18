New £33.8m leisure hub outside Perth with 4-star hotel, museum and park and ride could create 170 jobs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Perthshire’s biggest developers has unveiled proposals for a £33.8m leisure park on the edge of Perth, set to include a hotel, lodges and a museum.

The huge development, which would be a stone’s throw from the Friarton Bridge, is being proposed by plant machinery firm Morris Leslie who are headquartered on-site at West Kinfauns.

Earmarked to be a park and ride site on the eastern edge of Perth, Morris Leslie believe West Kinfauns is capable of supporting a variety of leisure and tourism functions and they aim to include a four star hotel and lodge-style cabins.