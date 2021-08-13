Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
11-year-old Perthshire girl Amelia wins retail deal for handmade soap

By Maria Gran
August 13 2021, 3.54pm Updated: August 13 2021, 3.55pm
11-year-old Amelia Milton is selling her Smelleez soaps in the Dundee Science Centre.
A Perthshire entrepreneur who started her soap business at the age of seven has scooped a new retail deal.

Young entrepreneur Amelia Milton from Bridge of Cally is now selling her homemade soaps at Dundee Science Centre.

11-year-old Amelia hopes that by selling her soaps in the gift shop, her love of science will inspire others.

She launched her business Smelleez four years ago.

Since then, Amelia has created a range of handmade, cruelty-free and environmentally-friendly soaps, including solid shampoo bars for dogs.

Science and maths involved in soap-making

The past four years, Amelia has been selling her soaps at markets and shops across Scotland.

By tapping into Dundee Science Centre she hopes to influence people to buy less plastic and make good environmental choices.

She says: “I love visiting museums and attractions, especially when they’re interactive, making a fun and exciting learning process.

“But I’m often disappointed that the gift shops are so full of plastic because I know how bad it is for the environment.

Amelia started her business when she was seven.

As well as running her business, Amelia is home schooled.

Rather than keeping her education and business separate, the young entrepreneur enjoys learning through making her soaps.

Amelia says: “I use science and maths for soap-making, but there’s also English, art, design and manufacturing involved.

“I’ve had to use skills such as computing and marketing for digital platforms a lot more over the last year.

“It doesn’t feel like studying because usually I’m trying to find an answer to a specific problem.”

Dundee Science Centre showcase Smelleez

The arrival of Amelia’s products within the Dundee Science Centre shop coincides with its recent Green Tourism award.

Attraction and commercial development advisor Sarah Cartmill is excited to have Amelia involved to promote sustainability.

Dundee Science Centre has recently been awarded a gold Green Tourism award.

She says: “We approached Amelia after spotting her social media posts and were immediately intrigued by her quirky brand and all-natural ingredients.

“It’s amazing that she’s created a business and a brand at such a young age and we are so impressed by her ideas and products, all of which are underpinned by science of course.

“As an organisation looking to champion young talent and lead by example when it comes to Green Tourism, Amelia really is the perfect partner for us to showcase in our retail space.”

Smelleez soaps are handmade in small batches using sustainable palm oil from Papua New Guinea.

Amelia is currently researching essential oils, botanical clays and other natural resources to expand her product range in the future.

