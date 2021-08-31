Fife dockyard workers receive ‘benchmark’ wage rise

A trade union has hailed an inflation busting pay deal for more than 100 Fife dockyard workers.

The staff at Kaefer in Port of Rosyth will receive a pay increase of more than 5%.

Unite Scotland has welcomed a ‘benchmark’ wage rise for Kaefer workers based at the Rosyth, Coulport and Faslane dockyards and naval bases.

The pay award of 5.5% alongside an increased holiday entitlement of two days within six months will cover over a hundred workers.

The pay award is understood to be in excess of other pay agreements awarded across the industry.

Sending signal to whole industry

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite is delighted to achieve a benchmark pay award for around 100 Kaefer workers based at the Coulport, Faslane and Rosyth dockyards and naval bases.

“The deal not only comes with a 5.5% pay rise but also improvements to other areas such as increased holiday entitlement.

“We are pleased to have secured such a positive outcome for our members in negotiation with Kaefer.

“We hope it sends a signal across the industry as a whole.”

The Port of Rosyth is a key player in the construction of a new offshore wind farm off the coast of Fife.

Kaefer first set up in Scotland in 1998 with an office in Broxburn, West Lothian.

It is involved in various projects including Ministry of Defence works through installing insulation on naval ships.

The company also supplies cleaning, labour and scaffolding services.

It is headquartered in Germany, with branches in over 30 countries.

Unite Scotland is the country’s biggest trade union with around 150,000 members.

The union is led in Scotland by Pat Rafferty.