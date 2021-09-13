New spirit processing and bottling facility in Fife creates 30 jobs

A new spirit processing and bottling facility will bring 30 jobs to Kirkcaldy this year.

The £1.25 million investment is being made by QAS Group at Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

The firm, which trades as QAS Copak, offers manufacturing support, warehousing, bottle sleeving, and co-packing services for the whisky industry.

It has two Scottish sites, in Kirkcaldy and Paisley.

As the whisky industry keeps growing, QAS Group wishes to expand their offering, streamlining the bottling and packaging of drinks.

The new facility will allow bottling and packaging from the smallest volumes in single casks to 30,000 litre tankers.

Edwards Engineering, based in Perth, carried out the installation.

Some of the newly installed equipment at the Mitchelston Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy.

QAS Group bottling director David Harris said: “Once we made the decision to invest, time was of the essence.

“We needed to work with reliable experts that could fully understand the nuances of all aspects of the brief from design to installation.

“We chose to bring Edwards Engineering on board to deliver this transformative project because of their design expertise and long track record of delivering similar projects.”

The firm expects to add to the initial 30 jobs in coming years.

Kirkcaldy facility increases capacity

The new facility allows for casks of various sizes to be emptied for bottling and more efficient control of alcohol levels.

The new stand-alone building has different filtration methods, giving it the ability to handle whisky, gin, rum and other premium spirits.

Four 10,000 litre process vats and three 5,000 litre bottling vats connect directly to the third bottling line, resulting in a higher throughput and more automation.

The first installation phase enabled spirits to be fed to QAS’ first premium bottling line and a miniature bottling line.

The second phase quickly followed with the installation of a tanker unloading capability to two 35,000 litre external vats.

Edwards Engineering chief executive Ben Carter said: “We have extensive knowledge and experience of working with drinks industry.

“We are thrilled to have delivered a fully functioning facility that represents a step change for QAS Group.”

Edwards Engineering has increased their turnover two years in a row, with sales over £10 million over the last year.

This has led to the Perth engineering firm to create new jobs and add to its 60-strong workforce.

The rise is revenue partly attributed to number of large-scale projects, including a £1.5m project with Bairds Malt in Arbroath.