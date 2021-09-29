Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee cable firm moves to employee ownership for ‘sake of local area’

By Maria Gran
September 29 2021, 1.58pm
The ICS2 cables Dundee team.

A Dundee cable manufacturing firm has handed control and ownership of the business to its employees.

ICS2 Cables achieved its second best year despite managing supply shortages affected by the pandemic.

The West Pitkerro Industrial Estate based firm develop subsea, 5G telecoms, access control, automotive and industrial cables.

Owners Paul Munro, Ian Johnston and Jeff Smith, felt adopting employee-ownership was in the best interests of the company’s staff and customer base.

Employee ownership way forward

The owners are transferring 100% of the business to an employee ownership trust (EOT) and its 18 members of staff.

Managing director Paul Munro said: “Over the years we have honed our craft and skill to form relationships with our customers.

“This is down to our highly trained and trusted team of employees.

“Both myself and Ian are looking to step down in our positions over time, with Jeff focusing on his other business.

“ICS2 previously received interest from a similar company in England, but it suggested it would move operations down south.

“We were not prepared to do that for the sake of our team and the local area.

“From there we looked at alternative options, and we quickly realised an EOT was the way forward.”

ICS2 Cables committed to Dundee

Established in 2002, ICS2 Cables was originally based in Glenrothes, Fife.

It moved to larger premises in Dundee after initially looking to purchase additional machinery from an existing manufacturing facility.

ISC2 Cables premises at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

Before its fifth anniversary, the company was achieving more than £1 million in turnover.

Since then, it has continued to grow with its products in use globally.

The existing management team will look to build on the historic success of ICS2 Cables.

ICS2 Trustee Laura Munro is responsible for the company’s quality systems as part of the management team.

She said: “Adopting employee ownership will protect the interests of the team while also allowing ICS2 Cables to achieve new levels of performance across the business.

“Setting up an EOT has been a valuable learning experience for everyone, it’s like pressing the ‘fast forward’ button.

“We remain focused on the future opportunities that lay ahead for this innovative and growing business.”

‘Dundee has lost too many businesses’

The idea was put to the firm by EQ Accountants and working with Thorntons solicitors and Ownership Associates, ICS2 Cables developed an EOT.

Carole Leslie of Ownership Associates said: “When we announced the plans to the employees they were relieved there would be continuity and stability for themselves and the company.

“Dundee has lost too many manufacturing businesses over the years.

“It’s great to know ICS2 is committed to the area for the long-term.”

