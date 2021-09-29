Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside businesses set out their plans to achieve net zero emissions

By Gavin Harper
September 29 2021, 5.23pm Updated: September 29 2021, 5.28pm
Greig Coull is chief executive of the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Business leaders across Tayside and Fife have outlined their plans to move towards net zero emissions.

Sustainability is of increasing importance to Scottish firms with the United Nations hosting its COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow next month.

The Scottish Government has made a commitment to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2045 – but the path to get there is uncertain.

It was the subject of a Courier Business Briefing today.

The virtual event was held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) and University of Dundee.

Scale of the challenge facing businesses

Jamie Davidson, of Johnston Carmichael, outlined the scale of the challenge facing businesses as they look to move towards net zero.

He explained Johnston Carmichael works closely with its clients in an attempt to reduce emissions.

Jamie Davidson, director of corporate finance, Johnston Carmichael.

The firm’s director of corporate finance said: “From an infrastructure perspective, we support local authorities, procure schools and healthcare centres.

“We try to put a focus on sustainability.

“Wider sustainability is a new area for Johnston Carmichael as we realise the transition to net zero is going to impact every one of our clients.”

‘Significant’ contributions of MSIP

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said progress is being made in moving to net zero carbon emissions.

He set out the ambitions of MSIP.

That includes making a “significant” contribution to the skills deficit and have an impact on the regional economy.

“There will be a lot of activity in the four corners of the park.

“There will also be spin-off benefits for supply chain, advisers and consultants.”

Mr Coull said the firm also wants to make a “meaningful contribution” to the aim of net zero by 2045.

He said there has been interest in MSIP’s work from all over the world.

Strong traditions at Dundee University

The other guest speaker was professor John Rowan vice-principal for research, knowledge exchange and wider impact at University of Dundee.

Mr Rowan outlined the contribution made by the university towards net zero.

He said: “We’ve got a significant tradition within the university of doing work on climate change and its impacts.

“We’re also looking at the ways we can mitigate it by reducing carbon emissions.

Professor John Rowan, vice-principal for research, knowledge exchange and wider impact at University of Dundee.

“We also have a strong tradition in environmental education. We’ve got a very strong law programme which has done wonderful work in environmental law.

“Our centre for energy has been established for more than 40 years.

“Thinking about environmental education and sustainability is something the institution has always been committed to.”

All businesses playing their part

Jenn Stewart, head of Johnston Carmichael’s Dundee office, business advisory director and head of rural, said:“The scale of the climate change problem sometimes feels insurmountable.

Johnston Carmichael’s head of Dundee Jenn Stewart.

“It was fantastic to hear from all the speakers today on what they are doing within their organisations to make a difference.

“All businesses have a role to play on the road to net zero and need to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) into their strategy and behaviours.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]