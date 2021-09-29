Tayside businesses set out their plans to achieve net zero emissions

Business leaders across Tayside and Fife have outlined their plans to move towards net zero emissions.

Sustainability is of increasing importance to Scottish firms with the United Nations hosting its COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow next month.

The Scottish Government has made a commitment to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2045 – but the path to get there is uncertain.

It was the subject of a Courier Business Briefing today.

The virtual event was held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) and University of Dundee.

Scale of the challenge facing businesses

Jamie Davidson, of Johnston Carmichael, outlined the scale of the challenge facing businesses as they look to move towards net zero.

He explained Johnston Carmichael works closely with its clients in an attempt to reduce emissions.

The firm’s director of corporate finance said: “From an infrastructure perspective, we support local authorities, procure schools and healthcare centres.

“We try to put a focus on sustainability.

“Wider sustainability is a new area for Johnston Carmichael as we realise the transition to net zero is going to impact every one of our clients.”

‘Significant’ contributions of MSIP

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said progress is being made in moving to net zero carbon emissions.

He set out the ambitions of MSIP.

That includes making a “significant” contribution to the skills deficit and have an impact on the regional economy.

“There will be a lot of activity in the four corners of the park.

“There will also be spin-off benefits for supply chain, advisers and consultants.”

Mr Coull said the firm also wants to make a “meaningful contribution” to the aim of net zero by 2045.

He said there has been interest in MSIP’s work from all over the world.

Strong traditions at Dundee University

The other guest speaker was professor John Rowan vice-principal for research, knowledge exchange and wider impact at University of Dundee.

Mr Rowan outlined the contribution made by the university towards net zero.

He said: “We’ve got a significant tradition within the university of doing work on climate change and its impacts.

“We’re also looking at the ways we can mitigate it by reducing carbon emissions.

“We also have a strong tradition in environmental education. We’ve got a very strong law programme which has done wonderful work in environmental law.

“Our centre for energy has been established for more than 40 years.

“Thinking about environmental education and sustainability is something the institution has always been committed to.”

All businesses playing their part

Jenn Stewart, head of Johnston Carmichael’s Dundee office, business advisory director and head of rural, said:“The scale of the climate change problem sometimes feels insurmountable.

“It was fantastic to hear from all the speakers today on what they are doing within their organisations to make a difference.

“All businesses have a role to play on the road to net zero and need to incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) into their strategy and behaviours.”