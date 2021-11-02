Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ingenico: Fife fintech’s revenue down due to ‘significant’ Covid impact

By Gavin Harper
November 2 2021, 7.16am
Turnover is down at Ingenico.
Turnover is down at Ingenico.

Fife payment solutions group Ingenico saw revenue fall by more than £40 million last year.

The Dalgety Bay firm has more than 32 million payment terminals across more than 170 countries.

Its chip and pin contactless technologies have been adopted by a number of major banks, and retailers.

Turnover at Ingenico fell to £87.5m for the year ending December 31 2020, down from £127.6m in 2019.

Pre-tax profits also fell from £23.8m in 2019 to £11.2m last year.

‘Significant’ impact of Covid-19

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, director Kashif Sharif said revenue from continued operations fell by 13.4%.

He said: “In 2020, the company maintained its leading position in payment terminals in northern Europe with the continued roll out of its latest product and solution range.

“Significant new business was won during this time with major retailers and distribution companies.”

Mr Sharif said the Covid-19 had a “significant impact” on the firm’s customers.

“This led to reduced revenues for the financial year,” the director added.

The report adds the Fife firm has been working with its customers to ensure a “business as usual” approach.

ingenico’s contactless card ticketing terminal.

Ingenico also froze recruitment salary increases to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The strategic report said “all discretionary expenses, including travel costs, were stopped.”

Staff numbers down at Ingenico

Average staff numbers at the firm dropped from 481 in 2019 to 399.

That saw a drop of 83 production related roles, from 360 to 277.

Its administration staff numbers more than doubled, up to 81 from 37 in 2019, and 41 in distribution – down from 84.

As a result, the wage bill dropped from £18.2m in 2019 to £13.2m for the reporting period.

Staff numbers at Ingenico fell last year.

The firm is focused on its post-Covid recovery this year.

The report says Ingenico will be “working collaboratively with our suppliers and customers to enhance and drive the future of payment services.”

The Fife operation at Donibristle Industrial Park is the group’s Northern Europe headquarters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]