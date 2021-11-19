Voyager: Perth cannabis oil firm opens store in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perth cannabis oil company Voyager has opened its third store, expanding in to Dundee.

The firm, set up last year by Nick Tulloch, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts.

Voyager’s new Dundee store sits on Union Street and includes a cafe selling hot drinks.

The Dundee store follows openings in St Andrews in July and Edinburgh in October.

Founder Nick Tulloch said: “53 weeks after starting operations, I am proud to say we have grown to 19 employees, three stores and a network of distributors selling from Cornwall to Shetland.

“Opening in Dundee just a week after our first birthday marks an important step in our development.

“As a Tayside business with a strategy of bringing our products to high streets up and down the United Kingdom, it was always part of our plan to develop a presence in Dundee.

“From the time we first saw them, we felt that our new premises in Union Street were the ideal location.”

Voyager takes on Dundee

The store stocks Voyager’s entire product range, including all of its CBD and hemp products.

The café sells Voyager’s own brand of coffees and other hot drinks, with the option for customers to add CBD to each hot drink.

In addition, the store has wide selection of complementary products including hemp note books, yoga mats, make up remover pads and candles.

Earlier this year, Voyager raised over £1 million in a crowdfunding campaign.

In June, it started trading on the Aquis stock exchange.

The listing raised £400,000 and values the start-up at £5.4m.

Voyager aims to work with local providers to create its products.

Its entire bath range is manufactured in Perth and the Voyager coffee blend is roasted in the city.

The firm is based at King James Business Centre on Friarton Road.