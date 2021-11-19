Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Voyager: Perth cannabis oil firm opens store in Dundee

By Maria Gran
November 19 2021, 4.52pm
Voyager founder Nick Tulloch and executive assistant Hebe Arat in the Dundee store.

Perth cannabis oil company Voyager has opened its third store, expanding in to Dundee.

The firm, set up last year by Nick Tulloch, sells oils, soaps and ‘gummies’ made with cannabis extracts.

Voyager’s new Dundee store sits on Union Street and includes a cafe selling hot drinks.

The Dundee store follows openings in St Andrews in July and Edinburgh in October.

Founder Nick Tulloch said: “53 weeks after starting operations, I am proud to say we have grown to 19 employees, three stores and a network of distributors selling from Cornwall to Shetland.

“Opening in Dundee just a week after our first birthday marks an important step in our development.

Nick Tulloch founded Voyager in November 2020.

“As a Tayside business with a strategy of bringing our products to high streets up and down the United Kingdom, it was always part of our plan to develop a presence in Dundee.

“From the time we first saw them, we felt that our new premises in Union Street were the ideal location.”

Voyager takes on Dundee

The store stocks Voyager’s entire product range, including all of its CBD and hemp products.

The café sells Voyager’s own brand of coffees and other hot drinks, with the option for customers to add CBD to each hot drink.

In addition, the store has wide selection of complementary products including hemp note books, yoga mats, make up remover pads and candles.

Executive assistant Hebe Arat sells CBD and hemp products as well as hot drinks in the Voyager Dundee store.

Earlier this year, Voyager raised over £1 million in a crowdfunding campaign.

In June, it started trading on the Aquis stock exchange.

The listing raised £400,000 and values the start-up at £5.4m.

Voyager aims to work with local providers to create its products.

Its entire bath range is manufactured in Perth and the Voyager coffee blend is roasted in the city.

The firm is based at King James Business Centre on Friarton Road.

