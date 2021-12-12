Fife firm’s new job to care for pampered pets brought to work

An error occurred. Please try again.

Animal lovers would be barking mad to not apply for a dream job in Fife.

Bella & Duke has a pet friendly policy and encourages workers to bring their animals to work.

But looking after the wide variety of staff animals has become a full-time job at the pet food firm.

Its 130-strong workforce has around 60 pets – everything from cats and dogs to ferrets and snakes.

Now the business is looking for its own park ranger to work from its new Rosyth office.

Park ranger job requirements

The position pays around £25,000 a year to care for and play with the pampered pets.

The job advert states the successful candidate will:

Ensure a safe and cosy space for pets with kennels and catteries dotted around the office.

Work with Bella & Duke’s in-house expert behaviourist to ensure pets are at their happiest in the office.

Organise agility courses and fun interactive areas for pets to blow off steam, learn new tricks and bond with their owners.

Be the life and soul of the party and thrive on creating a fun and happy environment for Bella & Duke’s people and pets.

Bella & Duke pet food growth

Bella & Duke makes raw pet food for dogs and cats. The business has 30,000 customers.

Chief executive Mark Scott said: “With more people now bringing their pets to the office, it’s not just employee welfare that has to be provided for.

“It’s important we consider the services, benefits and facilities offered to employees as well as their companions.

“We hear of companies talking about being pet friendly.

“But with pet welfare being at the core of what our company does, we wanted to take it one step further and dedicate a specific job role to ensure we go above and beyond for pets in the office.

“We’re excited to see the applications and look forward to offering this dream position to someone who’s as potty about pets as we are.”

Bella & Duke has a customer service operation at Blairgowrie, and manufacturing and fulfilment sites in Rosyth and Inverkeithing.

It is calling its new Rosyth office, Parklife.

The business is targeting a £50m turnover within five years.

Applications for the job close on December 20.