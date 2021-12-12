Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm’s new job to care for pampered pets brought to work

By Rob McLaren
December 12 2021, 7.58am
The Bella & Duke job is to care for staff pets brought to work.
The Bella & Duke job is to care for staff pets brought to work.

Animal lovers would be barking mad to not apply for a dream job in Fife.

Bella & Duke has a pet friendly policy and encourages workers to bring their animals to work.

But looking after the wide variety of staff animals  has become a full-time job at the pet food firm.

Its 130-strong workforce has around 60 pets – everything from cats and dogs to ferrets and snakes.

Now the business is looking for its own park ranger to work from its new Rosyth office.

Park ranger job requirements

The position pays around £25,000 a year to care for and play with the pampered pets.

A dog getting ready to eat some Bella & Duke raw dog food.

The job advert states the successful candidate will:

  • Ensure a safe and cosy space for pets with kennels and catteries dotted around the office.
  • Work with Bella & Duke’s in-house expert behaviourist to ensure pets are at their happiest in the office.
  • Organise agility courses and fun interactive areas for pets to blow off steam, learn new tricks and bond with their owners.
  • Be the life and soul of the party and thrive on creating a fun and happy environment for Bella & Duke’s people and pets.

Bella & Duke pet food growth

Bella & Duke makes raw pet food for dogs and cats. The business has 30,000 customers.

Chief executive Mark Scott said: “With more people now bringing their pets to the office, it’s not just employee welfare that has to be provided for.

Mark Scott and Tony Ottley founded Bella & Duke.

“It’s important we consider the services, benefits and facilities offered to employees as well as their companions.

“We hear of companies talking about being pet friendly.

“But with pet welfare being at the core of what our company does, we wanted to take it one step further and dedicate a specific job role to ensure we go above and beyond for pets in the office.

“We’re excited to see the applications and look forward to offering this dream position to someone who’s as potty about pets as we are.”

Bella & Duke has a customer service operation at Blairgowrie, and manufacturing and fulfilment sites in Rosyth and Inverkeithing.

It is calling its new Rosyth office, Parklife.

The business is targeting a £50m turnover within five years.

Applications for the job close on December 20.