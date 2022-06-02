Covid blamed for Fife family roofing firm’s collapse with 20 jobs at risk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family-run roofing firm in Fife who say they were severely impacted by the Covid crisis have announced they are closing after 60 years.

Dunfermline-based Braisby Roofing, established in 1965, have applied to appoint liquidators with all of the firm’s 20 staff expected to lose their jobs.

Bosses of the company, which was established in 1965, blamed coronavirus for its demise, saying trading suffered as a result of lockdown restrictions.

Six-figure debt

“Significant six-figure bad debts” alongside cash flow challenges due to late payments and rising costs have made it increasingly difficult to continue trading, directors say.

A second firm owned by the family, Kwikco Supplies is unaffected by the decision, with the wholesale company continuing to trade.

The directors say they hope to re-employ some affected Braisby Roofing employees within the business.

Difficult decision

William Braisby, grandson of the company’s founder, thanked his “loyal staff” for their support.

He said: “Construction is a difficult business to be in right now and, like many companies, we have been severely impacted by Covid-19, which resulted in delays on projects where we were the principal contractor and significant bad debts from customers failing to meet their obligations.

“We have explored every option to continue trading but, regretfully, spiralling costs and shortage of materials coupled with unsustainable cashflow problems have led us to apply for voluntary liquidation.”

‘No option’

Shona Campbell, insolvency partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “The directors have reached a very difficult decision after facing up to many challenges.

“It’s sad when a long-standing business has tried to continue but has no option but to go into liquidation.

“I will work with the family to bring the affairs of the company to a close and provide guidance and support to ensure employees receive their full employment entitlements.”

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville says she is “very sorry” to hear Braisby Roofing had closed.

‘Many businesses feeling Covid aftershocks’

She added: “I know this will be a sad and worrying time for staff, especially during a cost-of-living crisis.

“People facing redundancy can contact PACE, the Scottish Government’s initiative to support those dealing with redundancy.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was a health emergency which caused an economic emergency, with many businesses still feeling the aftershocks.

“During the pandemic, the Scottish Government allocated over £4.5 billion to firms across the country, providing vital financial lifelines.”