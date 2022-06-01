Vandals desecrate Fife memorial chapel built in memory of late toddler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vandals desecrate Fife memorial chapel built in memory of late toddler

By Neil Henderson
June 1 2022, 4.57pm Updated: June 1 2022, 5.43pm
Vandals have spray painted the walls of the historic memorial chapel.
Vandals have desecrated a historic memorial chapel in Falkland, built in the memory of a two-year-old child.

The culprits spray-painted several walls of the building, as well as a tree within the grounds.

An ornamental grill on one of the windows has also been damaged.

One of several walls of the memorial chapel that has been vandalised.

The memorial chapel was built on the instruction of Lord and Lady Ninian Crichton Stuart, then owners of Falkland Estate following the death of their two-year-old son, Ringan, who died on February 4 1910.

Built in memory of two-year-old son

Two years after his death the family commissioned Reginald Fairlie to design a chapel to commemorate their young son, which would also serve as the Roman Catholic church for the village of Falkland.

Damage to one of the window bars.

However Lord Ninian was killed during World War I at the Battle of Loos in 1915
and the chapel was left unfinished.

It has purposely lain roofless for over 100 years and is one of several attractions for tens of thousands of visitors to the estate each year.

Helen Lawrenson, from Falkland Estate Trust, said the vandalism was the first of its kind at the chapel and “deeply disappointing”.

It’s the first time the chapel has been vandalised.

She said: “It’s gutting to have someone who wanted to do such a thing and shows a total lack of respect.

“Not only is it deeply disappointing for everyone connected with the charity to see such damage, it will also be a considerable drain on our recourses to have the graffiti removed.

The damage comes less than two weeks before the chapel plays host to a wedding.

“We will have to pay a specialist firm to come and clean the chapel as we have a wedding set to take place at the memorial chapel in less than two weeks.

“The damage has been reported to the police, who are now investigating.”

Councillor David MacDiarmid, who lives in the village, branded those responsible “idiotic”.

A tree within the grounds was also spray painted.

He said: “It’s mindless damage and shows a total lack of respect, not only for their surroundings but also for the building and what it represents.

“I’d like to see their reaction if someone had desecrated their granny or granddad’s grave.”

Kieran Allan, from Falkland Community Council, echoed Mr MacDiarmid’s comments saying the vandalism “beggared belief”.

“Everyone is at a loss to understand why anyone would want to do such a thing,” said Mr Allan.

“It has taken some amount of effort to damage the bar on the window.

“The damage is thought to have occurred over the weekend just before and we urge anyone who may have information as to who is responsible to come forward.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the vandalism had been reported and  inquiries are ongoing.

