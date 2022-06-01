Vandals desecrate Fife memorial chapel built in memory of late toddler

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have desecrated a historic memorial chapel in Falkland, built in the memory of a two-year-old child.

The culprits spray-painted several walls of the building, as well as a tree within the grounds.

An ornamental grill on one of the windows has also been damaged.

The memorial chapel was built on the instruction of Lord and Lady Ninian Crichton Stuart, then owners of Falkland Estate following the death of their two-year-old son, Ringan, who died on February 4 1910.

Built in memory of two-year-old son

Two years after his death the family commissioned Reginald Fairlie to design a chapel to commemorate their young son, which would also serve as the Roman Catholic church for the village of Falkland.

However Lord Ninian was killed during World War I at the Battle of Loos in 1915

and the chapel was left unfinished.

It has purposely lain roofless for over 100 years and is one of several attractions for tens of thousands of visitors to the estate each year.

Helen Lawrenson, from Falkland Estate Trust, said the vandalism was the first of its kind at the chapel and “deeply disappointing”.

She said: “It’s gutting to have someone who wanted to do such a thing and shows a total lack of respect.

“Not only is it deeply disappointing for everyone connected with the charity to see such damage, it will also be a considerable drain on our recourses to have the graffiti removed.

“We will have to pay a specialist firm to come and clean the chapel as we have a wedding set to take place at the memorial chapel in less than two weeks.

“The damage has been reported to the police, who are now investigating.”

Councillor David MacDiarmid, who lives in the village, branded those responsible “idiotic”.

He said: “It’s mindless damage and shows a total lack of respect, not only for their surroundings but also for the building and what it represents.

“I’d like to see their reaction if someone had desecrated their granny or granddad’s grave.”

Kieran Allan, from Falkland Community Council, echoed Mr MacDiarmid’s comments saying the vandalism “beggared belief”.

“Everyone is at a loss to understand why anyone would want to do such a thing,” said Mr Allan.

“It has taken some amount of effort to damage the bar on the window.

“The damage is thought to have occurred over the weekend just before and we urge anyone who may have information as to who is responsible to come forward.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the vandalism had been reported and inquiries are ongoing.