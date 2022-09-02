McGill administration: Dundee firm’s debts total more than £4m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

McGill administration: Dundee firm’s debts total more than £4m

By Rob McLaren
September 2 2022, 5.54am Updated: September 4 2022, 3.47pm
A McGill van.
A McGill van.

Dundee building firm McGill went into administration with debts totalling more than £4 million.

A report by the joint administrators, show the extent of the building firm’s debts, including £1.3m due to HMRC.

McGill Facilities Management Limited collapsed into administration on Thursday last week, with the loss of 100 jobs.

It followed weeks of uncertainty about the company’s future, during which time 21 other staff left.

Another 11 jobs were transferred to SPG Fire & Security with the sale of McGill’s fire and security division.

What are McGill’s debts?

Administrators have identified debts of more than £4.4m.

There are wages arrears of £127,000, holiday pay due of £89,345 and pension payments of £77,452 owed – a total of £293,840.

For a “significant number of months” PAYE and National Insurance weren’t paid. This totals £1,292,045. Another £7,955 is due in VAT.

McGill headquarters at Affinity House, Harrison Road, Dundee.

Bank of Scotland is owed a substantial amount of money and is a secured creditor. McGill’s records puts this at £602,732 though the amount is to be confirmed by the bank.

The total for “unsecured creditors” – mostly owed to other businesses – is estimated at £2,279,086 based on 199 claims.

What could administrators recover?

The administrators from Glasgow firm Leonard Curtis raised £36,500 with the sale of McGill’s fire and security division.

A review of McGill’s books estimates a current debtor book value of £4.6m. The administrators predict around £2m of this will be recoverable.

Their report states: “Information from company records is not complete in relation to some of the balances outstanding.

“Some jobs worked on by the company have been left incomplete.

“It is very unlikely that a full recovery in relation to the debtor balances will be made.”

The administrators have written off a book stock value of £150,000 stating that stock was “run down completely in the period leading to administration and none remains”.

Administrators describe McGill as leasing the Harrison Road headquarters from a landlord.

What happens next?

The administration process can last for years. In fact, the process from the last time McGill was in administration, in 2019, is still ongoing.

The administrators have employed a debt recovery company who will receive a fixed fee and commission for debts recovered.

The preferential creditors – workers and HMRC – are paid before anyone else. The administrators themselves will also take a chunky fee.

If £2m is raised from McGill’s assets then this would leave in the region of £400,000 after the preferential creditors are paid.

Graeme Carling, chief executive of United Capital, which owned McGill.

This would mostly then be used to repay Bank of Scotland – though a small percentage, known as the “prescribed part” would be kept for unsecured creditors.

This could end up being a few pence in the pound for unsecured creditors.

The report states: “Dividend prospects are dependent on the realisable value of the assets, particularly the debtors.”

Among the unsecured creditors listed is McGill owner United Capital Investments Ltd, owed £268,000. United Capital disputes this figure.

Fraser Kirk, director at United Capital Investments Ltd, said: “This figure does not include the seven figure loan paid into McGill Facilities Management, which remained due to be re-paid.”

United Capital owner Graeme Carling has described McGill’s administration as “hugely disappointing”.

More like this:

McGill collapse: What next for Dundee firm’s multi-million-pound contracts? 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings
Thousands of pubs could close because it is not ‘viable’ for landlords to raise the price of a pint to £15 or £20 to cover their soaring energy bills, a leading campaigner has said (Johnny Green/PA)
‘£20 pints not viable for pubs facing closure over soaring energy bills’
Petrol drivers continue to get a ‘raw deal’ at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
A velour tracksuit (JohnLewis/PA)
Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them
A tenth of homeowner plan real fires to avoid central heating, driving concerns among insurers (Alamy/PA)
Tenth of homeowners plan fires instead of central heating due to energy costs
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack
Cafe Sicilia Dundee.
Dundee's Cafe Sicilia announces sudden closure
0
Liz Truss has previously vowed to re-examine the Bank of England’s mandate (PA)
Liz Truss: It would be wrong of me to countermand the Bank of England’s…
A £2 cap on bus fares is being introduced in parts of northern England from Sunday (zoompics/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
£2 cap on bus fares introduced
Royal Oak Tree Services directors Jake and Callum Bedwell.
Angus tree surgery business to create 30 jobs in expansion
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings