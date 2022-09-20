Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time

By Simon Warburton
September 20 2022, 4.16pm Updated: September 20 2022, 5.12pm
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith

A major Tayside housebuilder says it is ready to “press the accelerator” on its private rented sector activities, should Scotland’s rent freeze policy be potentially lifted next March.

Reporting pre-tax profits up 10% to £19.7m and the delivery of more than 1,000 homes for the first time, Springfield Properties has nonetheless “temporarily paused the signing of new long-term fixed price contracts until appropriate inflationary accommodations are introduced.”

Revenue and margin on affordable-only sites was also impacted by cost increases relating to three subcontractors going out of business and the contribution from two large, fixed-price, long-term contracts signed in early 2020.

‘Building fewer homes is not going to help’

Chief executive Innes Smith said: “We were just about to sign a contract with Sigma for 300 private rented sector houses and the government announced a rent freeze.

“We understand why the freeze was made because of the cost of living crisis and the need to stop rents going out of control.

“One consequence of that is the PRS (private rented sector partner) we had has decided to pause its investment up until the rent freeze is removed.

Row of detached houses.
Springfield Properties.

“The problem is 300 houses we would have been building, we won’t be building now and building fewer homes is not going to help the housing problem.

“The reality of that decision is fewer houses will be built and fewer energy-efficient houses will be coming on to the market.”

Ultimately we want to be building more houses”

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith

However, the Springfield boss added he hoped the decision by Government to cap domestic energy prices for the next two years would allow the rent freeze to be lifted and let “the market operate as a free market.”

Mr Smith said: “Obviously that is outside our control and it is not a decision by us. We still have the land available for PRS housing – we are ready to press the accelerator as soon as the market returns, which we hope will be in March 2023.

“It will be an upside for us because we have taken these figures out of our projections. Ultimately, we want to be building more houses.”

Springfield Properties.
Springfield Properties still has land for PRS housing.

Mr Smith added the two sub-contractors were window suppliers which “had gone bust,” noting “there is a very difficult environment” for sub-contractors at the moment with rising fuel, energy and materials costs.

“That was a specific issue that affected two contracts, two long-term contracts we were in, two window suppliers went bust and we had to replace them.

“I think you are going to find companies loath to sign any contract over six months in the current environment,” said Mr Smith, although the chief executive did point to some glimmers of light on the horizon.

Inflation to be less than predicted

He said: “Inflation should not rise as high as previously predicted and we have seen a reduction in the prices of our wood and timber. Other materials are starting to get a bit more sensible.”

During the reporting period to May 31 2022 the Moray company acquired Inverness-based Tulloch Homes, a housebuilder focused on building private housing in the Highlands, for £54.4m while also posting a record 1,242 completions and revenue growth across the business.

Some 712 private homes were completed, up from 559 a year earlier, reflecting the acquisition of Tulloch Homes and organic growth.

Affordable housing

In terms of affordable housing, 405 homes were completed, up from 363 previously, as the group delivered against its highest-ever contracted order book, but Mr Smith issued a plea for more housing to be constructed.

He said: “We don’t build enough houses in Scotland. Until we cure this problem – supply is not meeting demand. We are talking about doing things to improve the environment, our houses are four times more efficient than a Victorian house.

Springfield Homes Meadow Lea development, Nairn.
Springfield Homes Meadow Lea development, Nairn.

“We are pressing pause on our affordable-only sites and again that will result in fewer houses being built.

“It will exacerbate the housing supply issues so we are hopeful in November when the government comes to look at the benchmark price, that we will be able to get back and get those sites up and running again.

“It is challenging times, we understand. This is a blip and we are very confident things will recover because we believe the government when they say they want to build 110,000 affordable houses.”

The group has also established a new partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and joined the Supplier Network of hub South West Scotland.

Dykes of Gray development

Springfield has also designed its Dykes of Gray village near Dundee with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Once complete the village will include around 1,500 energy efficient homes. So far there are already more than 300 homes occupied.

Mr Smith said: “A public bus service now runs through Dykes of Gray connecting the new village with the city.

“Having allocated land for a new primary school as part of our masterplan, we are pleased to note progress on that front too.

“Consultation on proposals for a new primary school for the village is currently taking place (consultation event taking place tonight – 20 September).”

In contract housing, where the group provides development services to third-party private organisations, 125 homes were completed – up from 51 a year earlier.

Springfield also acquired Scottish housebuilding business of Mactaggart & Mickel during the reporting period.

The move expanded the Moray group’s footprint in areas with a higher price point and included a timber frame factory near Glasgow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

(PA)
FTSE slips lower as interest rate rise fears hit housing stocks
The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
August saw highest number of companies collapsing this year, analysis shows
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills
Camusericht Lodge features an indoor swimming pool.
Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Tayside and Fife
0
The RMT also said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on October 1 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Travel disruption expected as fresh rail strikes confirmed for October
Fuller’s has said its energy bills will jump £10 million without Government support (Alamy/PA)
Pub firm Fuller’s set for £10m energy bill hike without Government help
Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. The retail veteran has said he will step down from the board of his Frasers retail empire next month (Owen Humphrys/PA)
Mike Ashley: Who is the controversial retail magnate?
Liz Truss has said soaring energy bills are a ‘price worth paying’ to secure the UK’s ‘long-term security’ as the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to spike (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liz Truss: Rising power bills are ‘price worth paying’ for long-term UK security
(John Nguyen/PA)
Moonpig shares drop as business focuses on card sales
Allwyn has been confirmed as the next licence-holder for the National Lottery after rivals dropped appeals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Allwyn formally secures National Lottery licence after appeals dropped

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0
Thieves broke into the flat on Blacklock Crescent.
Dundee mum fears thieves were watching her home before stealing TVs and clothes
0