New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets By Alasdair Clark September 20 2022, 4.55pm Several Dunfermline streets have been reduced to 20mph speed limits. New zones are being introduced in a number of areas, including the new housing estate at Dover Heights. Many of the streets already lie just outside existing 20mph zones. This includes Linburn Grove, Afton Grove, Earn Grove, Grange Wynd/Grange Park and Whirlbut Street/Whirlbut Crescent. Motorists are currently limited to 30mph in these areas of the Fife city. Dover Heights will be included in the new 20mph zone Councillors approved the change at Dunfermline area committee on Tuesday. New build estates at Dover Heights and the South Fod and Lynebank area, which were originally designed with a 20mph limit in mind, have also been designated as "20's plenty" areas. Local councillor James Calder said: "It is positive that a number of estates that are currently 30mph will now be set to 20mph, as well as new estates being set to 20mph. "I am keen that Dunfermline leads the way in road safety for families and this continues to show great progress locally."