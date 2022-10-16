Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans

By Ian Forsyth
October 16 2022, 5.55am
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.

Scotland’s first distilled alcohol-free spirit has come a long way since it hit the market just over three years ago.

Feragaia was launched in Fife by business partners Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild when saw a massive worldwide opportunity in a market potentially worth hundreds of millions of pounds a year.

The alcohol-free spirit – which has been backed by Scotland’s wealthiest man – is made from land and sea botanicals.

Its name means “wild earth”, with fera in Latin meaning “wild” and “gaia” in Greek mythology translating to “earth”.

Bill describes it as a refreshing drink, full of wild flavours.

How did Fife drinks company begin? 

His previous career included five years across the Atlantic selling premium whiskies and gins.

The entrepreneur’s light-bulb moment came after realising that Scottish alcoholic brands dominated almost every bar and restaurant in the US.

Bill said: “I then asked myself the question: ‘What as a country are we doing for people who want to moderate, or don’t drink at all?’

“Personally, I also couldn’t keep up with the toils of selling alcohol seven days a week.”

That was what led to the birth of Feragaia, which is confidently expected to enjoy massive growth around the planet in the next few years.

Bill grew up on an East Fife farm and moved to the US in his early 20s to pursue a degree in sales.

Jamie Wild and Bill Garnock, founders of Feragaia, an alcohol-free spirit.

This seeded his ambition to sell and help grow Scottish food and drink brands in America.

Feragaia received initial backing from American investors, while more than £1.5 million was also raised in an international investment round last year.

The first bottle of the alcohol-free spirit was sold in July 2019.

Feragaia’s growth so far

The firm started out with just two full-time employees, with an output of 500 bottles a month.

Bill said the biggest three achievements to date have been: launching in the US; opening Fife and Scotland’s first alcohol-free distillery; and getting a Harrods listing after only 12 months’ trading.

The workforce has now increased to four full-time employees, with multiple part-time staff, and monthly output of 3,000 bottles.

Feragaia launched three years ago as Scotland’s first distilled alcohol-free spirit.

Scotland remains its biggest market.

Bill hopes being an entrepreneur in an exciting venture like Feragaia means he can leave a sustainable legacy.

He also hopes the venture will continue to provide jobs and opportunity to Fife generations to come.

Challenges ahead for Feragaia

Bill said the pandemic had a positive impact on his business but he is worried about the impact of the current cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “I am alarmed at the incoming bills – our distillery couldn’t have launched in a more tricky period for costs of utilities.

“However, we will push on and work hard to make savings where we can.

Feragaia co-founder Bill Garnock at the new Glenrothes distillery as he prepares for growth.

“But I still believe premium and healthy food and drink items are not going to disappear.”

He also warned of policy changes that come into play in 2023 that will heavily impact craft drinks producers in Scotland,

“I hope all the politicians understand the impact,” Bill added.

“More time on red tape means less time investing and growing – this means less jobs, less growth and lower forecasts.”

Feragaia growth plans

Bill said the firm is working hard to expand in its existing markets. Those include the US, Canada, Australia and Denmark.

Feragaia is also working on “exciting” new deals.

And he outlined his long-term plans for the business.

Bill said: “By 2027, I would be keen to see operational expansion, international establishment and domestic successes firmly in place.

“Feragaia should be successfully established across North America, Europe, the Gulf region and the UK.”

