Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe

You know you’re in safe hands with a Mary Berry baking recipe, and this ultimate chocolate brownies recipe will not disappoint.

This tried and test brownies recipe from the queen of baking will delight any family or friends visiting.

With a simple five step method this is one to keep in your favourites and will last the test of time.

And with only seven ingredients Mary Berry has created an easy recipe to follow for both adults and children.

“This is our favourite brownie; it has a wrinkled top and a gooey middle,” says Mary Berry.

“Perfect for eating as it is, or you could add a topping of your choice.”

If you want to make your brownies that extra bit special, I recommend eating them slightly warm and adding double cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream if you prefer.

Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies

Makes 24 squares

Ingredients

360g Bournville plain chocolate (2x180g packets), broken into pieces

225g butter, cubed, plus extra for greasing

225g light muscovado sugar

4 eggs, beaten

75g self-raising flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

75g chocolate chips

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 30×23-centimetre traybake tin with non-stick baking paper. Place the chocolate and butter in a large heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water until melted. Stir to combine. Remove from the heat and add the sugar and eggs. Mix well until smooth, then add the flour and vanilla and mix again. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour the chocolate mixture into the prepared tin and bake for about 45 minutes, until well risen and set around the edges, with a slightly soft centre. Leave to cool in the tin, then slice into 24 squares.

Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced £27. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.