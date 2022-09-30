Sales rise by £22m for Fife-based Muir Group despite challenging year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sales rise by £22m for Fife-based Muir Group despite challenging year

By Gavin Harper
September 30 2022, 2.49pm
Muir Group has reported £84 million turnover.
Muir Group has reported £84 million turnover.

Fife-based housebuilder, property developer and contractor Muir Group has reported a £22 million sales rise despite a challenging year.

The Inverkeithing group’s sales rose to more than £84m, up from £63m the year previous.

The figure is also nearer the group’s 2020 figure of £88m.

The group has significant projects planned across its divisions, including Muir Timber Systems and Muir Homes.

It will also mark 50 years in business next year.

However, due to challenges facing the sector – including margins being squeezed and skills and labour shortages – the group reported a pre-tax loss of £4.3 million.

Construction business posts strong results

Muir Construction turnover increased by £7 million on the previous year.

The positive result was due to the completion of business facilities in Glasgow and the central belt.

The construction arm of the business also has a healthy order book for the year ahead.

Meanwhile, Muir Timber Systems also had a busy year, with turnover increasing by £3m.

Its production has returned to pre-Covid levels following removal of pandemic-related restrictions.

Results for Muir Homes were, though, “significantly impacted by the pandemic”.

That is despite a £12m increase in turnover.

Muir Group homes at Silverdykes, Anstruther.

Issues identified in assessment of expected margins on current sales and a challenging property market all contributed to a loss for the financial year.

Muir Homes is currently active on seven sites across the country.

It aims to create hundreds of homes in the coming year.

Legacy of Covid pandemic for Fife firm

Chairman John Muir said: “We have a dedicated team working hard in very difficult and challenging times.

“The pandemic is over, but its legacy continues with price increases in raw materials, delays in the supply chain and a significant lack of skilled labour to support the construction sector.

“Despite all these challenges and more likely in the coming years, Muir Group is well positioned for the future.

Muir Group chairman John Muir.

“We have made difficult decisions, particularly in rebuilding our revenue profile within Muir Homes and positive it will show healthy profit for future years.”

Looking ahead to Muir Group’s 50th year

He said there are opportunities ahead as the group prepares to celebrate its landmark anniversary next year.

“Looking ahead to our 50th year in business next year, we see opportunities for the group.

“The construction industry in Scotland is flat out trying to regain lost ground.

“We are having to overcome these difficult conditions.

“Our increase in turnover, healthy cash balances, property and land assets put us in a good place to compete and contribute positively to Scotland’s economic recovery.”

