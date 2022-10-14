Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Recruitment business Be Personnel has selected Dunfermline for its expansion.

The Inverness firm specialises in the food processing, commercial, industrial and driving sectors.

It will open its second Scottish office at the Flexspace Dunfermline business centre this month.

Be Personnel Dunfermline plans

An initial team of four staff will work across recruitment and business development functions.

Be Personnel managing director Claire Cookson said: “We are looking to strengthen our presence in the Central Belt with the opening of our Dunfermline office.

“We have experienced strong growth in the region even during the pandemic.

“The new office will bring together our team who had been home working since lockdown.”

Ms Cookson said the new office is based closed to one of its major clients, Mowi.

“It will provide a great candidate space where we can meet prospective candidates for placement,” she adds.

In addition to its two offices, Be Personnel also has onsite teams based in Buckie and Rosyth. In total the business has 13 staff and is in its second decade of trading.

Be Personnel is part of the Inverness-based GEG Capital group of companies, which also contains recruitment companies Cammach Bryant, Genesis Personnel and Global Highland.