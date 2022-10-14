Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating

By Cara Forrester
October 14 2022, 5.53am Updated: October 14 2022, 10.05am
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Local charity Food Train has launched a new campaign. Image: Food Train.

A range of Tayside organisations are joining forces to help fight malnutrition in older people.

Local charity Food Train has launched a campaign for Dundonians to help support the supply of lifeline shopping deliveries to the over-65s.

It comes after their recent survey reveals a quarter of their members nationally are buying less food to save money for heating.

And health services have also highlighted the issue of malnutrition, how you can spot the signs and where to go for help.

Malnutrition is more common in older people.
Malnutrition is more common in older people. Image: Shutterstock.

Malnutrition occurs when a person’s diet does not meet their nutritional needs.

And this year’s Malnutrition Awareness Week – which runs until October 16 – focuses on working together to raise awareness of preventable malnutrition.

Who is most affected by malnutrition?

Older people are at higher risk than younger people.

Official estimates place one in 10 older people as either at risk of or being malnourished.

And older people living at home are at an increased risk of becoming malnourished due to a variety of reasons.

These include a decreased sense of taste and smell, restricted mobility, and feelings of loneliness.

Older people are more at risk. Image: Shutterstock.

NHS Tayside’s dietetic consultant for public health, Dr William Cook, says it often remains undetected and untreated.

“Malnutrition, in terms of under-nutrition, is a significant public health concern.

“We know those who are malnourished are at increased risk of falls, pressure ulcers, infections and have three times the number of hospital admissions.”

How can you spot the signs?

NHS Tayside and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership have joined forces with Food Train.

They want to make sure those early signs of malnutrition are spotted to stop people falling ill.

The organisations have collaborated and developed a series of eight short training videos and a workbook.

They cover topics such as what can cause malnutrition, how to spot signs and symptoms and simple practical tips to boost appetite.

Picture of malnourished pensioner.
Look out for the signs in older people. Image: Shutterstock.

Jen Grant, project dietitian at Food Train Eat Well Age Well, says: “Malnutrition is largely preventable and treatable through early intervention and screening.

“Carers and care organisations have a vital role to play in both identifying those at risk of becoming malnourished and supporting older people living at home.

“If everyone working in community settings with older people better understood the signs of malnutrition, we could spot and tackle issues sooner.

“These videos are an important step towards achieving that goal.”

Who can I contact if I have concerns?

Carers, health and social care staff and members of the public who are looking after an older person can contact NHS Tayside’s Get Nourished advice line.

Get Nourished can be reached by calling 01738 450556 (Monday 9.30am to 12.30pm, Wednesday 3-6pm, Friday 12-3pm).

You can also email tay.getnourished@nhs.scot

Help by sponsoring a box of food

Dundonians can also directly support older people by sponsoring boxes which carry lifeline shopping deliveries to over-65s in their homes.

Food Train also provide a weekly grocery shopping service and other practical and social support to help older people live independently at home.

Food Train help with shopping deliveries for pensioners in Dundee.
Food Train help with shopping deliveries for pensioners in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford DCT Media.

They’ve launched a fundraising campaign called BOXtober.

A £10 donation will sponsor a box of essential groceries for 12 months.

