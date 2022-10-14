Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight

By Cara Forrester
October 14 2022, 5.53am
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
What does Marie recommend? Image: Marie Paterson.

If you’re someone who is struggling to sleep, you might wonder if there are simple tips you can try at home tonight.

So as part of our sleep series, we asked Marie Paterson for what she recommends.

Marie, who lives in Fife, runs her own wellbeing business which offers a range of programmes and individual coaching.

It includes a range of online courses including her Positive Paths to Wellbeing programme and a free course on sleep.

Knowing what tips to try could get you a good night’s sleep. Image: Shutterstock.

Marie started her working life as a secondary school teacher, teaching Biology and Science.

She went on to work for over 16 years at NHS Fife in staff development and training as well as also working as a staff developer for research staff in the University sector.

Then in 2018 she started her own wellbeing business.

Five sleep tips

Her approach is about giving people simple habits to try in their lives right away.

Her sleep course has 30 ideas to try – but what five sleep tips did she recommend you try tonight?

1. Establish a regular sleep routine

Marie explains: “If you have any difficulty with your sleep, either getting off to sleep or staying asleep all night, then getting into a good sleep routine is really important.”

You can do that by sticking to the same bed time and same wake up time.

Sticking to a sleep routine can help. Image: Shutterstock.

“It is much harder to sleep well if your schedule is very erratic.

“If you work shifts, this is obviously not easy to achieve, but where possible try to stick to a regular pattern,” she adds.

2. Curb your caffeine

If you’re finding it difficult to get off to sleep changing your coffee or tea to decaf for a while could be an easy swap which can make a difference.

Marie explains: “Many people will say ‘caffeine does not affect my sleep’ and in the next breath say they have trouble sleeping!

Curb your caffeine and try drinking alternatives like water instead. Image: Shutterstock.

“Some lucky people can drink a double espresso at 10pm and be fast asleep at 10.30pm.

“But for many people, caffeine prevents them going to sleep. Remember, there is caffeine in energy drinks and dark chocolate too.

“You can get great tasting decaf alternatives now so you have nothing to lose by trying them.”

3. Avoid alcohol

Marie explains alcohol induced sleep isn’t a natural sleep and is another thing that can affect the amount you get.

“It might help you to nod off, but then you wake up in the middle of the night and this seriously affects the quality of your sleep.

“If you do drink alcohol, don’t have too much and stop drinking a few hours before bedtime.”

4. Make your bedroom a sleep haven

Marie explains that your bedroom needs to be the right temperature, not too hot or cold, with a comfortable mattress and pillows.

It also needs to be dark and quiet.

You can try:

  • A mattress topper for an uncomfortable bed
  • Ear plugs or an eye mask
  • Moving out things that might disturb sleep – your phone or TV.

“Identify what stops you going to sleep or disturbs your sleep in the night and try to get rid of them from the bedroom,” she advises.

5. Enjoy the time awake

It’s easy to be irritated or annoyed that you’re awake in the night.

But Marie says it could be a chance to change your mindset.

“Research has, perhaps surprisingly, shown that trying to stay awake makes you more likely to nod off than actively trying to sleep.

“So the next time you find yourself frustrated at your inability to sleep, snuggle down in your comfy bed, think of something pleasant and enjoy being awake.

“Keep your eyes open and you may just find that your eyelids get heavy and you do nod off.”

