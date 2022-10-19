Eyes on the dyes: New Perthshire hair salon specialises in colouring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Eyes on the dyes: New Perthshire hair salon specialises in colouring

By Maria Gran
October 19 2022, 3.11pm Updated: October 19 2022, 3.15pm
Vivid Halo owner Helen Johnston.
Vivid Halo owner Helen Johnston.

After 22 years of cutting hair, Helen Johnston’s dreams of owning her own Perthshire vivid colouring salon have come true.

Having always been fascinated by hair colouring, Helen’s love was reignited in lockdown thanks to Instagram videos of colourful hairstyles.

Last year, she moved to Julie’s Cutting Edge in Auchterarder and started offering vivid colouring as well as normal haircuts and blow dries.

She is now opening her very own salon Vivid Halo Hair Studio on the town’s High Street due to high demand.

“I started focusing on the colouring and found that my clientele just grew and grew,” she says.

“I’ve had a waiting list for months because I’m too busy to take on new clients.

“This business has gone from nothing to over capacity without having my name on the door.”

Vivid Halo Hair Studio helped by social media

The 38-year-old says social media has played a huge part in building her business.

As well as showcasing her work on Facebook and Instagram, seeing videos of brightly coloured hair has become more normal.

“Two or three years ago people would have said ‘I couldn’t ever have blue hair’ or ‘my boss would kill me if I had rainbow hair’,” says Helen.

Helen outside her new Vivid Halo hair salon in Auchterarder, which opens on October 20.

“But a lot of people are now working from home, and a lot of people just don’t give a monkeys anymore. Life’s too short.”

Colour correction is another specialty for the mum-of-two.

After seeing many unhappy clients come to her salon, she learnt the best ways to fix previous dye jobs.

Helen’s career started at 16 as an apprentice, learning blow drys, cuts and perms. But colour has always been her favourite.

“I’ve always been fascinated by colour. I loved the science behind it and the fact that you can completely change something in just hours,” she says.

“But I didn’t have the audience for it. Now my clients are my biggest fans and they make me feel confident in what I do.”

Salon for learning

Working in Vivid Halo alongside Helen when the salon opens on Thursday will be hairdresser Emma.

In the future, Helen hopes to also offer different types of therapies in the salon.

Her top priority is making sure everyone feels welcome at Vivid Halo and providing a space for young hairdressers to learn.

Helen gives her daughter Ellie a quick trim.

She says: “I want to keep enthusiasm going in young hairdressers and give them a platform to be expressive, to grow and to learn.

“A lot of times in my career I was stopped from taking paths I wanted to take, and it’s taken me years to reignite my passion.

“I want to encourage young artists and allow them to express what they want to achieve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The FTSE 100 slipped into the red as the UK’s inflation rate hit another 40-year high in September (PA)
FTSE 100 back in the red as bank shares slide
Suella Braverman and Liz Truss (Carl De Souza/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Liz Truss as she exits as home secretary
Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(Jacob King/PA)
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini budget and sweeping tax-cutting plans before it was unveiled (Phil Noble/ PA)
Bank of England ‘blindsided’ by unexpected elements of mini-budget
Managing Director of Iceland, Richard Walker at a branch of the supermarket in Islington (David Parry/PA)
Iceland managing director Richard Walker launches campaign to become Tory MP
An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Network Rail calls for ‘intensive’ talks to head off more strikes
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Truss vows to fight on as Tory MPs go public with concerns about her…
Figures showed sales grew by just 1% to £3.94 billion over the past financial year (Asos/PA)
Asos reveals stock write-downs amid overhaul after losses as shoppers cut back
Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she is ‘a fighter not a quitter’ after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged her to go for having ‘crashed’ the economy (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss tells hostile Commons ‘I’m a fighter not a quitter’

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented