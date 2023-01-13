Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute

By Gavin Harper
January 13 2023, 2.37pm Updated: January 14 2023, 8.30am
The Diageo Leven bottling facility.
The Diageo Leven bottling facility.

Workers at Diageo’s bottling plant in Fife are to begin a series of strike actions this weekend in a dispute over pay.

Unite the Union has confirmed strike action at the drinks giant’s Leven base will begin from Saturday.

The strike action will begin on Saturday. Workers will then strike for a 48-period once a week until April.

Unite has accused Diageo of introducing a lower rate of pay for new starts without consulting unions.

This issue, the union says, was first raised through the grievance process in 2019.

Unite estimates some of its engineering members are set to lose around 6% of their pay when moved to the lower rate of pay.

It said about a dozen staff are involved in the strike, which will directly impact on the engineering support for the bottling plant.

Unite believes it would not be safe to run the plant without the support its members provide.

‘A shocking example of corporate greed’

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Diageo recently recorded £4.4 billion in profits which equates to a profit of around £157,000 being generated by every employee.

“They are awash with billions in profit. To then attempt to cut our members’ pay is a shocking example of corporate greed.

Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite the Union. Image: Unite the Union.

“Unite will always stand with our members to protect pay, terms and conditions.”

The company’s brands include Smirnoff, Bailey’s, Johnnie Walker and Guinness.

It employs around 3,000 staff in Scotland, of which 1,000 are based in Fife.

Diageo staff ‘no choice’ but to strike

Strikes lasting either 48 or 60 hours are scheduled to start every Saturday for the next 12 weeks.

Unite regional officer Bob Macgregor said the company’s vast profits were down to its staff.

He said: “Diageo is one of the most profitable companies in the UK.

“They are proposing to cut our members’ pay which is completely unacceptable.

“The reason why Diageo is able to generate billions in profits is because of the skilled work of its workforce.

Diageo’s packaging and bottling facility in Leven.

“Our engineering members who keep the bottling plant safe to operate at Leven have been left with no choice but to take a stand against Diageo.

“The strike action will continue until they get what they deserve.”

Workers will strike for the second time in four years at the Fife plant.

Diageo ‘open’ to further talks

Diageo has rejected claims that it is introducing a new lower rate of pay for new starts.

A spokesperson for the drinks giant said: “This dispute is with 10 of our weekend shift engineers in relation to the number of night shifts required and associated shift premiums.

“We are proud of the pay and benefits packages we provide to our people across all our sites. Unfortunately, this group of 10 employees have rejected our proposal.”

The firm says it has “well developed contingency plans” to make sure its Leven site can continue to operate

Diageo’s spokesperson added: “We remain committed to seeking a resolution to this dispute and are open to further discussions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks