Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute

Workers at Diageo’s bottling plant in Fife are to begin a series of strike actions this weekend in a dispute over pay.

Unite the Union has confirmed strike action at the drinks giant’s Leven base will begin from Saturday.

The strike action will begin on Saturday. Workers will then strike for a 48-period once a week until April.

Unite has accused Diageo of introducing a lower rate of pay for new starts without consulting unions.

This issue, the union says, was first raised through the grievance process in 2019.

Unite estimates some of its engineering members are set to lose around 6% of their pay when moved to the lower rate of pay.

It said about a dozen staff are involved in the strike, which will directly impact on the engineering support for the bottling plant.

Unite believes it would not be safe to run the plant without the support its members provide.

‘A shocking example of corporate greed’

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Diageo recently recorded £4.4 billion in profits which equates to a profit of around £157,000 being generated by every employee.

“They are awash with billions in profit. To then attempt to cut our members’ pay is a shocking example of corporate greed.

“Unite will always stand with our members to protect pay, terms and conditions.”

The company’s brands include Smirnoff, Bailey’s, Johnnie Walker and Guinness.

It employs around 3,000 staff in Scotland, of which 1,000 are based in Fife.

Diageo staff ‘no choice’ but to strike

Strikes lasting either 48 or 60 hours are scheduled to start every Saturday for the next 12 weeks.

Unite regional officer Bob Macgregor said the company’s vast profits were down to its staff.

He said: “Diageo is one of the most profitable companies in the UK.

“They are proposing to cut our members’ pay which is completely unacceptable.

“The reason why Diageo is able to generate billions in profits is because of the skilled work of its workforce.

“Our engineering members who keep the bottling plant safe to operate at Leven have been left with no choice but to take a stand against Diageo.

“The strike action will continue until they get what they deserve.”

Workers will strike for the second time in four years at the Fife plant.

Diageo ‘open’ to further talks

Diageo has rejected claims that it is introducing a new lower rate of pay for new starts.

A spokesperson for the drinks giant said: “This dispute is with 10 of our weekend shift engineers in relation to the number of night shifts required and associated shift premiums.

“We are proud of the pay and benefits packages we provide to our people across all our sites. Unfortunately, this group of 10 employees have rejected our proposal.”

The firm says it has “well developed contingency plans” to make sure its Leven site can continue to operate

Diageo’s spokesperson added: “We remain committed to seeking a resolution to this dispute and are open to further discussions.”