Fife champagne firm’s ongoing Brexit challenges leave it feeling flat

A Fife man named the UK’s best champagne retailer says the impact and commercial challenges of Brexit is leaving the company feeling flat.

Dundee-born Peter Crawford launched Sip Champagnes, with his business partner Daniel Blatchford in 2020.

Peter, who lives in Balmerino, is one of the world’s leading authorities on champagne with more than 20 years’ experience.

It was recently named the UK’s champagne and sparkling specialist retailer of the year.

‘Hard to overstate’ impact of Brexit

He said the impacts of Britain leaving the European Union, continue to be felt three years on.

Peter said: “As a small start-up, it’s hard to overstate how challenging Brexit has proven to be.

“Our supply chain broke five times in our first year, largely as a result of partners in France withdrawing from the UK market due to costs and complications.

“Costs for every element from customs to transport to the products themselves continue to rise.

“It seems like not a month goes by when there is not a new layer of bureaucratic complexity to navigate.”

Fife businessman predicts prices to soar

He said the firm has navigated these challenges by relying on larger and more established logistics partners.

That has ensured a “smoother flow of stock” to the UK, Peter said.

Sip Champagnes has also set up a French subsidiary which allows the company to ship directly from France to other territories.

Peter said that has cut out the challenges and costs of UK customs.

He said if the situation continues, prices will continue to soar.

“Among the many businesses that are struggling, we are actually fortunate that the UK market for champagne is quite mature.

“Consumers of prestige products are generally less sensitive to price rises.”

He called on the government to come up with a “co-ordinated strategy” to help businesses.

“There are ever-more layers of seemingly arbitrary bureaucracy that block and slow the import chain, while adding needless costs along the way.”

How Sip Champagnes was formed

Peter’s interest started while he was a St Andrews University student working part time in Oddbins and put in charge of the champagne section.

Travelling to the Champagne region of France several times a year, he has a personal collection of thousands of bottles.

Sip Champagnes was formed after he helped source and supply artisan champagne for his friend Daniel’s wedding.

They launched the online business in June 2020 after a successful crowdfunding campaign raised £184,000.

Sip started with 55 bottles available from 28 producers and was an immediate success, selling more than a tonne of champagne a month.