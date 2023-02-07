Forfar social supermarket S-Mart tackling cost of living crisis head-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar social supermarket S-Mart tackling cost of living crisis head-on

By Glen Barclay
February 7 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 9 2023, 2.51pm
The S-Mart in Forfar is facing the struggle of providing enough produce to those in need.
The S-Mart in Forfar is facing the struggle of providing enough produce to those in need.

Angus’ first social supermarket, S-Mart played a vital role in guiding its community through the pandemic but now faces a new challenge as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

Situated on Forfar West High Street, S-Mart was established by Community FirstUK as a social hub for those requiring a little extra help with their shopping.

Supporting fellow community driven initiatives such as the creation of Kirrie Food Hub and acting as a conduit for Foodshare during the pandemic’s harshest restrictions, S-Mart has become a pillar of the local area.

It plays a vital role in ensuring those struggling most within the community can receive good produce. The team provide a judgement free environment and support to those most in need.

Since the cost-of-living crisis S-Mart has seen an increase in footfall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Following on from their role in servicing the community during lockdown, CEO Pauline Lockhart believes their job is far from over.

She said: ““Our footfall has increased and our food is depleting. We have seen that since the wind down of COVID.

“As a social enterprise we rely on a sustainable model and being able to access further funding is a key thing.

“We have great community buy-in and businesses who support us. But we do need more help.”

Cost of living crisis

Money is stretched beyond belief in homes across the county with many families forced to choose between food and warmth.

The revelation that interest rates could soar to 7.25% in April will only further the need for social enterprises like S-Mart.

From as early as April 2022 the team at S-Mart have witnessed a dramatic upturn in footfall.

“This time last year our fridges and freezers were choc-a-bloc whereas now we need more company buy-in to meet demand.

“We take in surplus goods, there is a small best before section, then everything else is surplus.

The aesthetic of S-Mart provides a farm shop feel for shoppers. Image: S-Mart Forfar

“This is a challenge however to get more donations to help provide enough stock.”

The importance of removing stigma and judgment from social enterprises like this is at the forefront of S-Mart’s intention.

Pauline said: “Our model is different. We don’t want to be seen as a foodbank. We have all sorts of demographics coming in.

“What we are finding is that more and more people in employment are signing up. You might think this wouldn’t be the case but this is impacting everyone.”

Increased demand

With the cost of living crisis on display in every community around the country it is no surprise to see a call for more social supermarkets.

The heightened need for produce has been reflected in a staffing increase. S-Mart now boasts a roster of eight full-time members of staff alongside 10 volunteers.

General assistant, Marjory Harris is one of the 18 strong team now working at S-Mart. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

With local students from Forfar Academy regularly completing work placements too.

However a shortage in donations and a need for further support from big business threatens to let demand overwhelm the project.

In the past S-Mart’s shelves were overflowing with stock but now require additional produce. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We are overwhelmed, our store room used to be full right to the roof and now it’s half empty.

“Whilst we are purchasing food we are reliant on the monetary donations coming in that will support us to subsidise the costs,” said Pauline.

With plans to open one in Brechin well underway, the desire is there to open all over Angus.

S-Mart hopes to spring up in every town across Angus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“People from other towns are coming in and asking if we will be doing this in their town.

“The premises in Brechin should create two new employment opportunities and give those struggling within the community a new option,” added Pauline.

Unlike many supermarkets S-Mart offers even the smallest of options, from one potato to individual sachets of sauce, in an attempt to reduce food wastage.

Last year alone they prevented 300 tons of food waste and recruited 2,000 members to their fight.

