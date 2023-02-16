Chris O’Shea: Fifer in line for £1.6m bonus as CEO of British Gas owners Centrica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chris O’Shea: Fifer in line for £1.6m bonus as CEO of British Gas owners Centrica

By Rob McLaren
February 16 2023, 11.56am Updated: February 16 2023, 3.58pm
Centrica chief executive Chris O'Shea. Image: Centrica
Centrica chief executive Chris O'Shea. Image: Centrica

Soaring energy prices have resulted in £3.3 billion profits at British Gas owner Centrica – and unlocked a bonus of up to £1.6 million for a Fife native.

Centrica’s controversial chief executive Chris O’Shea, born in Kirkcaldy and raised in Glenrothes, is paid an annual salary of almost £800,000.

Like most FTSE100 CEOs he also receives a bonus related to performance.

Last year he waived a £1.1m bonus as customers grappled with the cost-of-living-crisis.

He is being urged by campaigners to reject this year’s £1.6m bonus, but today said it is “too early” to discuss refusing the windfall again.

A year ago he denied he was motivated by money.

Mr O’Shea said: “If money motivated me I wouldn’t be here.

“Money is a hygiene factor; you’ve got to have something in the right ballpark but I’m not coin-operated.”

He holds strong views on fracking and earlier this year he apologised for the way debt collectors forced people who could not pay their bills to have prepayment meters fitted.

Who is Chris O’Shea?

He was born in Kirkcaldy in October 1973 and left Fife at the age of 11, moving to Glasgow after a turbulent time for his parents’ business.

In an interview with The Times last year, he said: “My whole life was uprooted and the one bit that was stable was a family friend who was also the accountant.”

Mr O’Shea then went to comprehensive school and after not being accepted into Oxford to study law, he studied accounting at Glasgow University.

He also still watches Celtic FC with his school friends.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica was born and raised in Kirkcaldy. Image: Centrica.

O’Shea started out as a chartered accountant and worked for companies including Ernst & Young and Shell before joining Centrica in 2018.

After roles as chief financial officer and interim chief executive, he took up his present position in April 2020.

The 49-year-old is married with three children and now lives in Reading.

Headlines and apologies

A Times investigation earlier this year exposed the ways debt collectors forced entry into vulnerable people’s homes to fit pre-payment meters.

Mr O’Shea said he was “really, really sorry”.

He told Sky News: “We’ve clearly got it wrong here and we are going to fix that.”

He said contractor Arvato “let us down” but ultimately accepted he was “accountable”.

The scandal sparked an urgent inquiry by regulator Ofgem and has seen Centrica banned from force-fitting pre-payment meters.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss with Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea during a visit to the British Gas training academy, near Dartford. Image: PA

Last year he prompted headlines due to his views on fracking.

The UK government placed a moratorium on fracking in 2019, amid fierce local opposition and fears of earthquakes.

However, Mr O’Shea said there needed to be an “informed debate” about it.

Mr O’Shea told BBC Radio 5Live’s Big Green Money show: “The key question is, do we want to source our gas from overseas? Or do we want to have more gas domestically? And shale is certainly worth exploring.”

Rampant profiteering

Centrica’s extraordinary profits have now put Mr O’Shea back in the spotlight.

The energy giant reported underlying operating profits of £3.3 billion against profits of £948 million in 2021.

Trade union Unite hit out at “rampaging energy profiteering” and Centrica’s treatment of customers.

Today Mr O’Shea has highlighted the funds Centrica puts towards helping customers.

He said: “The energy crisis and cost of living pressures have created a challenging environment for customers and communities, but we have been able to provide much needed stability and support.

“It remains clear that some will continue to need help and we will do what we can to support them in the year ahead.”

Meanwhile Centrica’s share price rose by 5% in early trading on Thursday.

Will Chris O’Shea waive £1.6 bonus?

Mr O’Shea has refused to be drawn on whether he will waive his bonus for the past year.

The energy chief said it is “too early to have a conversation” about his potential bonus payout.

He added: “On the bonus, we’ve been a bit more efficient this year, and we’re a bit earlier in the process.

“Last year we reported a little bit later. It’s a bit early for us to say. The annual report will be published in March and it will have everything that you need.”

The boss is due to receive an annual salary of £794,375 for the past year, following a 2.5% increase.

The group’s annual incentive plan means that he could also be eligible for an almost £1.6m bonus if Centrica has matched long-term targets.

In 2021, Mr O’Shea’s pay was still 24 times that of the average Centrica staff member.

Last week, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition called on Mr O’Shea to once again reject any bumper bonus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

NatWest shares fell after it issued a disappointing outlook for 2023 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Banks drag FTSE lower on disappointing NatWest outlook
The DUP has used its veto to bring down devolution in protest at the protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Protocol: Key questions answered
England’s £2 cap on bus fares will now run until June 30 (Tony Smith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
£2 cap on bus fares in England extended
GSK's premises in Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus trade workers set to strike over difference in pay
(PA)
British Airways owner IAG set to rebound to profit
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Asda announces 10% pay rise for hourly-paid store workers
Purplebricks maintained that the business and brand has ‘significant value’ (Purplebricks/ PA)
Purplebricks eyes sale after slashing costs and warning of losses
EDF made its profits from producing electricity, not from supplying it to households (Chris Radburn/PA)
EDF sees UK profits jump by £1 billion amid troubles across the channel
More ambulance workers are set to join the dispute after strike ballot results were returned
Thousands more ambulance workers set to join strikes over pay and staffing
Collapsed steel firm Aartee Bright Bar is set to be merged with Liberty Steel Group after steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta stepped in to take over the business (Danny Lawson/ PA)
Collapsed Aartee Bright Bar to merge with Liberty Steel after rescue deal

Most Read

1
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
2
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins…
3
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
4
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
5
The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights.
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
6
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
7
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
8
The George Fox stand would provide a fitting legacy for the legendary former chairman and director. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice
9
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
10
Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly's return has been hailed by fans. Image: The View/Twitter.
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as…
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented