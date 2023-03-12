Perth Autism Support: Charity sees ‘unprecedented’ rise in demand post-Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth Autism Support: Charity sees ‘unprecedented’ rise in demand post-Covid

By Ian Forsyth
March 12 2023, 8.34am Updated: March 12 2023, 11.48am
Perth Autism Support chief executive Angie Ferguson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Perth Autism Support chief executive Angie Ferguson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

There has been a massive increase in demand for the services of Perth Autism Support since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to its founder.

The charity was started more than a decade ago by Angie Ferguson after her son was diagnosed with the condition.

The aim was to support autistic children and young people and their families.

Angie said: “My son was diagnosed as autistic at the age of five in 2008.

“We tried many after-school activities for him, but could never find something that he had a positive experience with.

“An incredibly academic boy, he had significant differences in the ways he communicated and socialised.

“While everywhere was welcoming to him, there was never anywhere that had the autism understanding or resource to be able to support him in the way he needed.

“He continued to be socially motivated, but we couldn’t find the right ‘fit’.

“At this stage, I thought it would be worth reaching out to see if there were other families in the area in the same situation that we could connect with to develop a peer network for him with like-minded young people.”

Beginnings of Perth Autism Support

The group held its first event at Easter in 2012 – football sessions – with 10 other children attending.

Just a few weeks later, Angie gave up her job to focus on Perth Autism Support.

The following year, the charity occupied premises in Market Street which had a small activities room, a computer room and an arts-and-crafts room.

But it quickly became obvious a bigger space was required, with about 100 young people registered for services.

“It took us a while to find something that suited our needs,” Angie said.

The group moved into its new home on New Row in February 2022.

“It is four times bigger than our previous centre, with a garden, dedicated family support room, sensory room, computer room, activities room for children, youth hub for young adults and a training space.”

Perth Autism Support’s premises on New Row. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

More than 1,100 people are now registered with Perth Autism Support, which has 32 staff. It also delivers outreach activities in Pitlochry, Blairgowrie, Crieff and Kinross.

In addition, Perth Autism Support developed and started its Dundee services in 2021 and its early-years service in 2022.

Angie said: “We have achieved a huge amount in terms of our development.

“We take a full-family approach and support children from early years right through to their transition to the next stage of their adult life.

“We support the increasing of understanding of autism through our training services, which we deliver to organisations across Scotland.”

An ‘unprecedented demand’ post-Covid

The charity now takes on around 15 new referrals every month.

“I don’t think I ever anticipated that Perth Autism Support would grow as significantly as it has,” Angie added.

“All service areas are in demand, but post-Covid we have seen an unprecedented demand in our one-to-one support for children, young people and families – particularly for education support.

Angie said there has been a huge increase in demand since the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Mental-health support continues to be an area of increased demand as do our training services and employers’ support.”

The operation is predominantly funded by grant funding through trusts and foundations, national and local government funding and community/corporate fund-raising.

The largest funders are Perth & Kinross Council, the Gannochy Trust, National Lottery Community Fund and the Scottish Government.

The charity will be launching its new strategic approach for 2023-2026 this spring.

