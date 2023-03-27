20 best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Courier Business Conference 2023 was held in Dundee on Monday – here are the 20 best pictures.

The event, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie, had a theme of ‘survive and thrive’.

Around 150 local business leaders and entrepreneurs attended the event at Apex City Quay hotel in Dundee.

The conference included a keynote speech by The Apprentice star Mike Soutar.

Courier Business Conference pictures

All pictures taken by DC Thomson photographer Mhairi Edwards.