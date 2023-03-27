20 best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

20 best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2023

Business leaders attended the event at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

By Rob McLaren
Some of the attendees at Courier Business Conference 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Courier Business Conference 2023 was held in Dundee on Monday – here are the 20 best pictures.

The event, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie, had a theme of ‘survive and thrive’.

Around 150 local business leaders and entrepreneurs attended the event at Apex City Quay hotel in Dundee.

The conference included a keynote speech by The Apprentice star Mike Soutar.

Courier Business Conference pictures

All pictures taken by DC Thomson photographer Mhairi Edwards.

Susan Bennett from Advanta Wealth in the exhibition hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
All smiles from Alison Henderson from Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Louise Lang of Lang & Co with Carole Bruce from DC Thomson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Enrico Frattaroli from Brewin Dolphin, who supported the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Gill Simpson and Amy McKenzie from MSIP at their exhibition stand. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Courier editor David Clegg welcomes delegates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
David Smith, managing partner of main sponsor Henderson Loggie gives his welcome. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Guests listening to the opening speeches. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Host Grant Ritchie on stage kicking off the panel discussions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Grant Ritchie with the panel Ross Graham, Theresa Lawson and John Reid. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The audience listen to the speakers and panel discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Alan Mitchell from RAF Benevolent Fund asks a question. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, makes a point in the second panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Claudia Wilson from Waracle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Grant Ritchie on stage with Loganair’s Lyndsay Kennedy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The audience watches Mike Soutar’s presentation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Mike Soutar’s presentation was given virtually after his flight was cancelled at the last minute. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Mike Soutar in action on The Apprentice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
More mingling and networking after the presentations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

