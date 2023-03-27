Business 20 best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2023 Business leaders attended the event at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. By Rob McLaren March 27 2023, 6.52pm Share 20 best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4256590/20-best-pictures-from-courier-business-conference-2023/ Copy Link 0 comments Some of the attendees at Courier Business Conference 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The Courier Business Conference 2023 was held in Dundee on Monday – here are the 20 best pictures. The event, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie, had a theme of ‘survive and thrive’. Around 150 local business leaders and entrepreneurs attended the event at Apex City Quay hotel in Dundee. The conference included a keynote speech by The Apprentice star Mike Soutar. Courier Business Conference pictures All pictures taken by DC Thomson photographer Mhairi Edwards. Susan Bennett from Advanta Wealth in the exhibition hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. All smiles from Alison Henderson from Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Louise Lang of Lang & Co with Carole Bruce from DC Thomson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Enrico Frattaroli from Brewin Dolphin, who supported the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Gill Simpson and Amy McKenzie from MSIP at their exhibition stand. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. The Courier editor David Clegg welcomes delegates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. David Smith, managing partner of main sponsor Henderson Loggie gives his welcome. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Guests listening to the opening speeches. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Host Grant Ritchie on stage kicking off the panel discussions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Grant Ritchie with the panel Ross Graham, Theresa Lawson and John Reid. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. The audience listen to the speakers and panel discussion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Alan Mitchell from RAF Benevolent Fund asks a question. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, makes a point in the second panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Claudia Wilson from Waracle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Grant Ritchie on stage with Loganair’s Lyndsay Kennedy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. The audience watches Mike Soutar’s presentation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Mike Soutar’s presentation was given virtually after his flight was cancelled at the last minute. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson. Mike Soutar in action on The Apprentice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. More mingling and networking after the presentations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Twitter to scrap features for non-paying users in Elon Musk shake-up Housebuilder Bellway flags signs of recovery after plunging demand Diageo’s Ivan Menezes to step down as chief executive Ocado sticks by earnings outlook as retail sales rise William Hill Group businesses to pay record £19.2m for failures Around 500 children had at least £100,000 in Junior Isa savings by 2021 Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges ‘Stop moaning’ and show ambition on green energy, Miliband to tell Government Flights cancelled during Easter getaway as airport security guards strike Education unions consider pay offer but NEU recommends members reject it Most Read 1 Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre 2 Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure 3 Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ 4 Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child 2 5 Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee 6 Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… 7 Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee 8 Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big… 9 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site 6 10 Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new… More from The Courier Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to… Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton… Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife 'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag… Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 3 Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't… Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty… Editor's Picks Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big Brother house ‘Litter makes me anxious’: How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag at a time Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges Dundee’s Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ Most Commented 1 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 2 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 3 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 4 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 5 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 6 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 7 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked twice by same dog 10 Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for the Bute House Agreement