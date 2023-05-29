Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Shelley Booth: From a Dundee scheme to international expansion for fitness guru

“I came from a scheme in Dundee, but I just want to show people that if you want it, you can actually have it," Shelley said.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee fitness expert Shelley Booth. Image: Shelley Booth.

Dundee fitness expert Shelley Booth has expanded her business, and taken on more staff after opening an office in Asia.

Shelley, who 25 years of experience in the health industry, launched The Feel Look Be Formula – an online health and wellbeing programme – in 2019.

In the past four years, the programme has benefited thousands of women.

Now, she has launched another exciting arm to her venture, MentorMe By Shelley Booth.

Shelley will offer online business coaching for people who want to start, grow and scale an online business.

Importance of inspiring other women

Shelley said previously the death of her dad at 56 from lifestyle-related heart failure inspired her mission to transform the lives of thousands of people all over the world.

She said she’s “hugely proud” of her own business journey and hopes to inspire others in Scotland to follow in her footsteps.

Dundee fitness coach Shelley now wants to help others start and grow their own online businesses. Image: Shelley Booth.

“People sometimes think you are bragging when you post on social media but I’m not. I’m just trying to show other people what you can achieve.

“I came from a scheme in Dundee, but I just want to show people that if you want it, you can actually have it.

“It’s really important that people – and particularly women – hear that, because if you can’t hear it or see it, you don’t know you can achieve it.”

New Philippines office adds staff

And she has taken on an additional six new staff after opening an office in the Philippines, taking her total workforce to 20.

Shelley said: “When I started the business, I sourced a virtual assistant in the Philippines and he was excellent.

“He knew more about SEO and content creation than anyone I’ve worked with in the UK.

Shelley Booth’s team at the new office in the Philippines. Image: Shelley Booth.

“I’ve worked with many agencies but none of them have had the impact he has on my business.

“I’ve since learned that the workforce in the Philippines are very hard conscientious workers. They want to work and I love that.”

Shelley is already planning a trip to meet the team in the summer.

“I’m flying out there in August to meet my team and spend time working through our future plans,” she said.

Shelley says this will mean her business will start to move at a pace she hasn’t experienced before.

Launch of Feel Look Be franchise

Last month, she also launched the Feel Look Be Formula franchise.

“There are people who’ve seen me grow from 15 clients to a seven-figure business,” she said.

“I’ve travelled to many parts of the world to learn – I didn’t have a clue in the beginning, I was a CrossFit gym owner, former lecturer and project officer.

“I had a wealth of experience in education but I didn’t know where to start to take a business online.

“Now I want to help other people do the same and aim high.”

Shelley says she wants others to be inspired by her business achievements. Image: Shelley Booth.

Shelley is offering a range of franchise options, from £6,695 for a 50/50 sales split right through to £24,995 for a 95% share of the sales.

Shelley and her team will offer coaching and business advice for up to a year.

She added: “People will buy into the business and they’ll grow the brand. There will then be a profit share.

“Feel Look Be must be an opportunity where everyone benefits.

“This has always been my goal, to inspire others, and now I can coach others through my model, funnels, and strategy to help them fly too.”

Conversation

