New multi-million-pound Eden Mill distillery in Fife takes step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New multi-million-pound Eden Mill distillery in Fife takes step forward

The distillery and visitor centre, which is due to open next year, is expected to create about 40 jobs.

By Gavin Harper
Artist impressions of Eden Mill's new distillery in St Andrews Image: Eden Mill.
Artist impressions of Eden Mill's new distillery in St Andrews Image: Eden Mill.

The first phase of construction at Eden Mill’s new multi-million-pound new distillery in Fife has been completed.

The Fife firm is building a new distillery and visitor centre at the University of St Andrews’ Eden Campus.

Work on the £8 million project began early last year.

Now, a ceremony between Eden Mill and the university has marked the beginning of the second phase.

That will result in the distillery becoming fully operational, as well as the creation of a new gin and whisky visitor experience.

New distillery to be a major landmark

The visitor centre will guide people through the spirit-making process. It will also show visitors how Eden Mill crafts its single malts and craft gins.

Stella Morse, executive chair at Eden Mill, said: “This new home is where we will continue producing our contemporary Scottish gins.

“It is also where we will restart distillation of our premium single malt Scotch whiskies, which will be laid down to mature over the coming years.

The first phase of work is complete on the new Eden Mill distillery Image: Eden Mill.

“Set to become one of Scotland’s iconic distilleries, it will also be a major St Andrews landmark and a Scottish tourist attraction.

“It has views across to the spires and fairways of St Andrews, a town globally renowned as the ‘home of golf’ and famed for its heritage and historic university.”

Eden Mill to create jobs

Eden Mill has been working closely with the university on the project.

The distillery and visitor centre will create around 40 jobs between full-time and part-time vacancies.

Geoff Morris, director of the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, said: “We are especially pleased that the company will bring new skills and create local jobs. We will all raise a glass to that.”

Artists’ impressions of Eden Mill’s new distillery in St Andrews Image: Eden Mill.

Mr Morris said the university would work with the business to achieve carbon neutral goals.

He added: “Our aim for Eden Campus is to become carbon neutral in this decade.

“We are keen to bring businesses here that share this vision.

“We will be working with Eden Mill and all our tenants to drive down carbon emissions.”

Distillery will ‘revolutionise’ Eden Mill

Meanwhile Eden Mill‘s chief operating officer Rennie Donaldson said the new distillery could “revolutionise” the business.

He said: “The new facility is a fantastic opportunity to revolutionise how we produce our gin and whisky. It will incorporate as many environmentally friendly features as possible.

Stella Morse, executive chair at Eden Mill, with chief operating officer Rennie Donaldson and Derek Watson from the University of St Andrews. Image: Eden Mill.

“We are committed to working with local contractors and specialists on this renovation project.

“We can’t wait to open a space that’s versatile, acts as a community hub and practices sustainable distilling methods.”

The distillery, designed by Glasgow-based architects Opfer Logan, is set to open in 2024.

 

More from The Courier

The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry