New multi-million-pound Eden Mill distillery in Fife takes step forward

The first phase of construction at Eden Mill’s new multi-million-pound new distillery in Fife has been completed.

The Fife firm is building a new distillery and visitor centre at the University of St Andrews’ Eden Campus.

Work on the £8 million project began early last year.

Now, a ceremony between Eden Mill and the university has marked the beginning of the second phase.

That will result in the distillery becoming fully operational, as well as the creation of a new gin and whisky visitor experience.

New distillery to be a major landmark

The visitor centre will guide people through the spirit-making process. It will also show visitors how Eden Mill crafts its single malts and craft gins.

Stella Morse, executive chair at Eden Mill, said: “This new home is where we will continue producing our contemporary Scottish gins.

“It is also where we will restart distillation of our premium single malt Scotch whiskies, which will be laid down to mature over the coming years.

“Set to become one of Scotland’s iconic distilleries, it will also be a major St Andrews landmark and a Scottish tourist attraction.

“It has views across to the spires and fairways of St Andrews, a town globally renowned as the ‘home of golf’ and famed for its heritage and historic university.”

Eden Mill to create jobs

Eden Mill has been working closely with the university on the project.

The distillery and visitor centre will create around 40 jobs between full-time and part-time vacancies.

Geoff Morris, director of the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, said: “We are especially pleased that the company will bring new skills and create local jobs. We will all raise a glass to that.”

Mr Morris said the university would work with the business to achieve carbon neutral goals.

He added: “Our aim for Eden Campus is to become carbon neutral in this decade.

“We are keen to bring businesses here that share this vision.

“We will be working with Eden Mill and all our tenants to drive down carbon emissions.”

Distillery will ‘revolutionise’ Eden Mill

Meanwhile Eden Mill‘s chief operating officer Rennie Donaldson said the new distillery could “revolutionise” the business.

He said: “The new facility is a fantastic opportunity to revolutionise how we produce our gin and whisky. It will incorporate as many environmentally friendly features as possible.

“We are committed to working with local contractors and specialists on this renovation project.

“We can’t wait to open a space that’s versatile, acts as a community hub and practices sustainable distilling methods.”

The distillery, designed by Glasgow-based architects Opfer Logan, is set to open in 2024.