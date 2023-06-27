Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears

Engineer Ronald Craik, 73, is accused of falling asleep at the wheel before colliding with the two girls on the Inchmichael to Balbeggie road in July 2019.

By Jamie Buchan
A van driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before mowing down two teenage girls on a remote Perthshire road, a trial has heard.

Sarah Thomas was just 14 when she and her pal Ellie Sinclair, then 15, were involved in the collision near Rait in 2019.

The student told Perth Sheriff Court she woke face down on the road after the crash and found her friend lying in a nearby bush.

Engineer Ronald Craik has gone on trial accused of causing the youngsters serious injury by driving dangerously along the Inchmichael to Balbeggie C-road on July 23.

It is alleged the 73-year-old fell asleep, lost control of his Citreon Berlingo and mounted an embankment, before colliding with the two girls.

The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road where the accident happened on July 23, 2019.

He is further accused of failing to stopping to pass on his details after an accident.

It is further alleged Craik, of Mansfield Road, Scone, continued to drive with a smashed windscreen, attempted to overtake a Mercedes Benz driven by Charles Allan, forcing another car driven by Michael McKay, to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Craik denies all charges.

Lawyers have lodged a special defence of automatism, stating that their client suffered from an episode of vasovagal syncope – a medical condition that can cause fainting – and was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and avoid a collision.

Woke on the roadside

Ms Thomas, now 18, told the trial she had been walking along the quiet road with her friend Ms Sinclair, to catch a bus to Perth.

“When we were walking we noticed a van coming towards us so we stepped up onto the verge to wait for it to go past.”

Ms Thomas said they were about to cross the road when they saw the vehicle.

“We never made it across.

“I noticed the van come up onto the verge and I don’t remember anything after that.”

Ms Thomas – who said she did not see the driver – woke at the side of the road, lying on her front, on top of her arms.

“Ellie was further along the road.

“She was in the bushes, lying on her back.”

Ms Thomas, now a criminology student, tried to flag down passing vehicles.

Perth Sheriff Court.

One drove past but the second car stopped.

Ms Thomas was taken to hospital, suffering from road rash on both arms, some skin loss and bruises. She had no bone injuries.

She was discharged the following day.

Van in rear view mirror

Mr Allan, 70, told the court he was driving home from Dundee when he spotted the girls walking – uninjured – along the side of the road.

He said a few minutes later, he saw a white van in his rear view mirror.

He said: “It was rather fast. It was being driven erratically.”

Mr Allan told fiscal depute Lora Apostolova the van’s windscreen was smashed.

He said the van crossed the central reservation line but did not go past him.

Squealing wheels

Motorist Michael McKay, 50, told the trial he was returning home to Errol after leaving his work at Perth Airport.

He said he saw a small white van “coming really fast the other way” and “had to swerve into a ditch to avoid it”.

Mr McKay said: “I could hear its wheels squealing on the ground it was going so fast and coming into my lane.”

He said the van took no evasive action and drove on.

The trial before Sheriff David Hall continues.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

