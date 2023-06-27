GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine – go grab it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine – go grab it

Squad rebuild is work in progress as pre-season campaign gets under way.

Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
A number of Dundee youngsters have been part of the club's pre-season training. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Dundee better be ready to get moving over the next few weeks.

I don’t just mean on the pitch.

But getting from pitch to pitch.

Because the early-season fixture list will see a fair bit of travelling before any sort of home comforts.

With five friendlies and then two Viaplay Cup matches to play away from home before their first date at Dens, they’ll be forgiven for pining for home turf.

Tony Docherty’s home debut as Dundee manager remains almost a month away when Dumbarton come calling in the League Cup group stage.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.
Before that it’s a trip to Brechin then across to Ireland, going to Bray for one game and then to the south coast to face Fleetwood in Waterford.

Back to Scotland and we’ll have trips to Arbroath and Cove to complete the pre-season schedule before the real ball comes out at Bonnyrigg Rose on July 18.

There will certainly be plenty of bonding time on buses and planes for the players.

Ireland

And the fact the club are going on a first pre-season trip since 2019 shows how much they are backing Docherty to be a success.

Jim McIntyre was the last manager who convinced John Nelms a trip away was worth the layout.

He was gone, though, before the Dee headed to La Manga to kick off James McPake’s tenure. Since then there’s been no sign of anything like that.

And moves in the transfer market this summer also point to a real backing for the new boss.

That’s a good sign, especially with club finances still running at a loss.

The desire is there for Dundee to remain a Premiership club.

You worry after 10 years in charge that a little bit of complacency might set in from the Americans.

However, the early days this summer are very positive across the board.

Action

This weekend, though, we will finally see a Tony Docherty Dundee team in action.

The trip to Brechin City will be an interesting one.

Always a pleasant place to watch a game, it will be intriguing to see how the new manager sets up his team.

A number of Dundee youngsters have been taking part in pre-season training. Image: SNS.

The squad is evidently a work in progress.

There are 17 first-team players in the squad right now – Antonio Portales won’t be around and Tyler French is only just back in training after breaking his leg last season.

So I fully expect to see a few new names involved, some of the club’s promising youth players.

The likes of Jack Wilkie, Euan Mutale, Jamie Richardson and others have all been taking part in pre-season training with the first team.

So, as much as there is a clean slate for all the senior players, a new manager in place is an opportunity for young players to stake their own claim.

The chance is there and there are positions up for grabs – go take your chance.

