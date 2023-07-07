Plans for multi-million-pound Perthshire battery plant that could power 130,000 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for multi-million-pound Perthshire battery plant that could power 130,000 homes

The project is the firm's biggest to date will aid its ambition to deliver around 1GW of low-carbon energy assets.

By Gavin Harper
Centrica has revealed plans for a new battery storage facility in Perthshire. Image: Centrica.
A new multi-million-pound Perthshire battery plant will be able to power 130,000 homes.

Centrica Business Solutions has secured the development rights to a 65MW two-hour battery storage plant at Abernethy.

The Perthshire site will be the firm’s biggest project to date.

It is located near a connection for North Sea offshore wind farms and will help manage grid capacity.

It will charge when demand for power is low, and discharge when demand is at its highest.

Once connected to the grid in 2028, the plant will be able to store enough electricity to power 130,000 homes for an hour.

This could happen up to four times a day.

The project forms part of the energy company’s ambition to deliver around 1GW of low-carbon energy assets.

It will join a 30MW battery storage plant in Aberdeenshire, which is scheduled to go live next year.

Perthshire battery plant to improve UK’s ‘energy independence’

The firm behind the plans is an arm of Centrica, which owns British Gas. Centrica is run by Fifer Chris O’Shea.

Centrica Business Solutions managing director Gregory McKenna said: “The new battery storage site is our biggest project to date.

“It demonstrates our long-term commitment to improving the energy independence of the UK.

“If the country wants to achieve a reliable, secure and decarbonised power system, then battery storage sites must be the rule rather than the exception.

“Storing energy at times of surplus to keep the lights on during times of peak demand will be key to delivering on these ambitious targets.”

Centrica plant connected to grid in 2028

Work on the Abernethy plant is expected to take around 10 months.

Centrica’s head office in Windsor. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Mr McKenna added: “The five-year wait for a connection date shines a light on the challenges renewable energy projects like this continue to face.

“To keep the net zero transition on track, it’s important that we work to speed up grid connections and avoid further delays to new and existing projects.”

