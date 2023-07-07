Dundee-based Ukrainian refugee wins Volunteer of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-based Ukrainian refugee wins Volunteer of the Year

A refugee who won a national award for his Dundee volunteering efforts has said he wanted to give back to Scotland for helping Ukraine.

By Isla Glen
Andrii winning his award with Gordon Robertson (left) and Sally Magnusson (right). Photo: Lewis Houghton.

A Ukrainian refugee who won a national award recognising his Dundee volunteering efforts has said he wanted to give back to Scotland for helping Ukraine.

Andrii Zhehestovskyi, 43, who volunteers with Libraries and Information Services Dundee, won Volunteer of the Year at the Scottish Charity Awards.

He provides IT support to library customers and supports ESOL groups and other refugees to access library services,

The refugee left his home country a month before the war started and travelled to Sweden seeking a job.

He is from a small town that borders Moldova.

Andrii said: “I decided to come with my friend to Sweden about a month before the war.

“We were there when all this happened.

“We didn’t know what to do. It was really stressful.

“We called our families to find out what was going on.

“Watching news. Listening. It was a terrible feeling. Stressful. Horrible.

“We were nervous all the time.”

Fearing for his family

Unable to return home, Andrii applied through the immigration board as an asylum seeker and arrived in Dundee last July.

He recalls leaving Sweden for London by plane, then arriving in Edinburgh around midnight.

The Ukrainian Hub in Edinburgh sent him to Dundee, where he stayed in the Landmark Hotel.

Andrii then relocated to the Indigo Hotel, which he says meant it was easier to access the job centre, English classes, and other support.

Currently, he lives with a host family in Forfar and hopes to move to Dundee.

With family still in Ukraine, Andrii says he is worried for their safety.

He said: “My old parents are in Ukraine. They are 78 years old.

“I have my older brother’s family there in Ukraine. He lives there with his wife and youngest son.

“My other nephews came to Sweden. I miss them so much. I call them all the time.

“Listening to these terrible stories, the situation, bombing, the whole thing – I feel a lot of stress.

“It’s a big stress. Really hard to deal with this. You fall asleep and wake up with this feeling every day. You try to manage.

“What will be next, what will be tomorrow, in the future. About families and their lives and what will be next.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with family to move from Ukraine. My parents are very conservative. They don’t want to leave.”

“It was my appreciation for what Scotland is doing for Ukrainians”

Before leaving Ukraine, he worked as an IT specialist, a sales manager and a product manager.

Andrii hopes he can stay in Scotland and find a full time IT job.

He said: “The future is difficult to think about and be sure.

“It’s really complicated and difficult to predict.

“I hope things will change for the better. That there will be peace.

“Get past all this terrible stuff.

“My passion is IT. I like to work in IT support. To help people to provide them with technology to do things. I really enjoy it.

“That’s why I decided to go volunteering at the library.

Central Library in Dundee.

“It was my appreciation for what Scotland is doing for Ukrainians.

“It was the best I could to do to help people in my area and give back.

“Really great team. Really friendly. They support and help me with everything.

“Meg Marr, the volunteer coordinator, does an amazing job for me and she support me with everything and gives me a lot of advice.

“My award wouldn’t be possible without her support. I am so grateful to her.

“It was a big event. It was very exciting. Exciting to win.

“I had support from many people. They were very kind and welcoming. Very supportive. It was a great evening.”

Andrii is enjoying Dundee

Andrii began volunteering in January and currently works in car washing at the Peter Vardy showroom.

He is interested in nature and recently visited Lunan Bay and Forfar Loch, which he says he “really liked”.

He said: “I found this country very nice, friendly. Kind people.

“They do very well for us. We all really appreciate it.

“Dundee is a nice place. Many ancient buildings which I think is quite interesting.

“Our English classes are sometimes at the museum at the V&A museum.”

Andrii enjoys living in Dundee.

As well as volunteering, he spends time with the Ukrainian community in Dundee which distracts him from his worries.

Together, they play table tennis and have tried tennis and squash.

Andrii also enjoys learning new languages and is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian.

He practices his English daily and knows some Portuguese and Spanish.

