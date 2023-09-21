From Pitlochry to the Caribbean for hotel tech company

A Pitlochry hotelier’s technology company has won a major Caribbean contract which has expanded its customer base to three continents.

McKays Hotel Bar and Restaurant owner Richard Drummond co-founded hospitality property management software company Hop in 2017.

He runs the business with fellow hoteliers Jon Erasmus and Ronald Tweedie.

It was the experience of having to use a host of clunky and expensive systems in their hotels which inspired the frustrated trio to create a one-stop software product.

Pitlochry firm wins Caribbean contract

Now Hop has secured a contract with the prestigious Kings Beach Village in Barbados.

The agreement will see Hop provide single-point software, which allows guests to check in, pay bills and order room service.

That will allow the hotel to operate all aspects of its luxury tropical villa complex on the Caribbean island’s west coast.

Deals were concluded earlier this year in Nigeria and Florida. It has more than 250 contracts already signed across the UK and Europe.

The deal with the Barbados hotel means Hop now has a presence across three continents.

Mr Drummond said: “Hop came about through the experience of the directors operating in the hospitality and tourism sector in Perthshire and the Highlands and building on that lived knowledge by understanding what hospitality needs, wherever in the world that may be.

“The fact that two directors remain hoteliers in the highlands means we can develop our product to meet the new economic circumstances all hospitality businesses are having to operate within.

“We will continue to work with and bring in more partners globally.”

Perthshire hotelier keen to help others

Hop will host a networking roadshow event at Mr Erasmus’ Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness on October 11.

A key theme will be the cost and staffing pressures facing the Scottish hospitality and tourism sector.

Mr Drummond added: “At the moment, in the hospitality industry, everyone is looking to reduce overheads.

“Borrowing has effectively tripled, energy and things like food inflation are up. Businesses are still finding their feet after re-opening following the pandemic.

“In a tough marketplace, we are offering cost effectiveness and functionality, when we benchmark against our competitors.

“We are well positioned to help these businesses save money in a rapidly changing marketplace.”