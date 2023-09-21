From Pitlochry to the Caribbean for hotel tech company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Pitlochry to the Caribbean for hotel tech company

The deal now means the software company, which launched in 2017, has a presence across three continents.

By Gavin Harper
Richard Drummond, owner of McKays hotel in Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Richard Drummond, owner of McKays hotel in Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

A Pitlochry hotelier’s technology company has won a major Caribbean contract which has expanded its customer base to three continents.

McKays Hotel Bar and Restaurant owner Richard Drummond co-founded hospitality property management software company Hop in 2017.

He runs the business with fellow hoteliers Jon Erasmus and Ronald Tweedie.

It was the experience of having to use a host of clunky and expensive systems in their hotels which inspired the frustrated trio to create a one-stop software product.

Pitlochry firm wins Caribbean contract

Now Hop has secured a contract with the prestigious Kings Beach Village in Barbados.

The agreement will see Hop provide single-point software, which allows guests to check in, pay bills and order room service.

That will allow the hotel to operate all aspects of its luxury tropical villa complex on the Caribbean island’s west coast.

Hop directors Jon Erasmus, Richard Drummond and Ronald Tweedie.

Deals were concluded earlier this year in Nigeria and Florida. It has more than 250 contracts already signed across the UK and Europe.

The deal with the Barbados hotel means Hop now has a presence across three continents.

Mr Drummond said: “Hop came about through the experience of the directors operating in the hospitality and tourism sector in Perthshire and the Highlands and building on that lived knowledge by understanding what hospitality needs, wherever in the world that may be.

“The fact that two directors remain hoteliers in the highlands means we can develop our product to meet the new economic circumstances all hospitality businesses are having to operate within.

“We will continue to work with and bring in more partners globally.”

Perthshire hotelier keen to help others

Hop will host a networking roadshow event at Mr Erasmus’ Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness on October 11.

A key theme will be the cost and staffing pressures facing the Scottish hospitality and tourism sector.

Mr Drummond added: “At the moment, in the hospitality industry, everyone is looking to reduce overheads.

Richard Drummond wants to pass his expertise on to other hoteliers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Borrowing has effectively tripled, energy and things like food inflation are up. Businesses are still finding their feet after re-opening following the pandemic.

“In a tough marketplace, we are offering cost effectiveness and functionality, when we benchmark against our competitors.

“We are well positioned to help these businesses save money in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

