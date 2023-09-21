Dick Campbell says Arbroath v Partick Thistle is a ‘big test for both teams’ as he praises Jags boss Kris Doolan

Dick Campbell knows Arbroath will face a big test against Partick Thistle on Saturday – but insists the Glasgow side will too.

Lichties travel to Firhill knowing they could go second in the Championship if they win and Dundee United slip up at bottom side Inverness.

And while Campbell is refusing to get carried away after a run of four successive wins, his side are in confident mood.

Partick, who missed out on the Scottish Premiership in a penalty shoot-out loss to Ross County last year, will also be brimming with confidence.

With three league wins moving them into third spot, it has all the hallmarks of a classic.

“Partick will be a big test for us but it’s also a big test for them,” said Campbell.

“I was manager there for a few years and I know how difficult it is to get a result at Partick Thistle.

“But we will go there and play with the same level of gusto as we always do. We’ll try to win the game.

“I have no say over what Partick will do.

“But I do have a real influence over how we go about our business.

4 Consecutive wins

4 Goals

4 Scorers

4th Place 🔥#ArbroathFCLive #MonTheLichties pic.twitter.com/fvVuP8vkcr — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 16, 2023

“We’ve had them watched. People might think because we are part-time we don’t do these things but we do our homework.

“We’ll take a few fans down to Glasgow and hope to make our own imprint on the game.”

Meanwhile, Campbell has heaped the praise on Jags boss Kris Doolan.

Doolan netted three times for Arbroath in 25 games during the Covid-restricted 2020/21 season.

But it’s at Partick where he made his name, having spent more than a decade there as a player.

And he has returned as manager, leading Jags to the play-off final last year.

Campbell added: “Kris Doolan is a great lad and was a great player for us.

“We had him for a season and he always gave everything he had.

“It’s no surprise to see him in management and no surprise to see him doing so well at it.

“He was always going to go down that road. He’s a leader and he was a legend at Partick.

“He had a testimonial there and has taken to the role really well. I wish him all the best.”