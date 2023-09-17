4 talking points for Arbroath as Angus side move into play-off berth with win over Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 talking points for Arbroath as Angus side move into play-off berth with win over Airdrieonians

Arbroath hit Airdrieonians for four to jump into fourth place in the Championship.

Derek Gaston, Dick Campbell, Jermaine Hylton and Craig Napier all had key roles to play in Arbroath's win over Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Derek Gaston, Dick Campbell, Jermaine Hylton and Craig Napier all had key roles to play in Arbroath's win over Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
By Ewan Smith

Arbroath made it four wins on the spin as they beat Airdrieonians by four goals to move into fourth place in the Championship.

The victory over Airdrieonians was devastating and deserved.

It underlines just how far Dick Campbell’s side have come since their opening day defeat to Dundee United.

Goals from Michael McKenna, Jermaine Hylton, Jay Bird and Leighton McIntosh sealed a 4-0 victory on a day where Ricky Little was red carded.

An enthralling encounter ended 10 v 10 and saw the Angus side leapfrog Queen’s Park on goal difference.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield for the clash with Aridrieonians and here are four talking points:

Arbroath living up to ‘togetherness’ mantra

Arbroath have built their club on a ‘togetherness’ mantra. Image: SNS

Arbroath have enjoyed some brilliant individual performances in recent weeks.

But there is one thing much more powerful than a solo piece of brilliance or a game-changing 90 minutes from one player.

Arbroath don’t just have the word ‘togetherness’ emblazoned on their players tunnel, they live by the mantra.

Never was that more evident than the way the players interacted with the fans during and after the game.

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan told Courier Sport a few weeks ago how much he loves life in Arbroath.

And with every passing week, the Arbroath fans love having him here even more.

There’s a buzz about Gayfield on and off the park and Turan gets it.

As Turan was subbed off the fans chanted his name and he ran a gauntlet of high fives, posing for selfies before being halted by party-pooping referee Craig Napier.

Skipper Tam O’Brien went out of his way to hand a young fan his captain’s armband.

Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna signs autographs at the end of his side’s win over Airdrieonians. Image: Andrew Hartley / Supplied.

Michael McKenna spent time with autograph hunters, signing the momento O’Brien had just donated.

Moments like this were the bedrock of the Arbroath side that went so close to winning the Championship in 2021/22.

And they sum up the growing feeling of ‘togetherness’ that is spreading throughout the club again.

Dick Campbell – talking tactics

Dick Campbell continually insists football is a simple game.

Not one for in-depth video analysis or deep-dive data scraping, Campbell has always believed in motivating players through effective man-management.

But don’t be fooled into thinking Campbell and his team don’t have some tactical nous too.

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell is a shrewd tactician. Image: SNS.

That has been evident since the 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park before their four-game winning run kicked off.

Campbell’s men had been outplayed by Queen’s Park in Glasgow the week before.

But they changed their approach to get in their opponents faces at Gayfield and to, effectively, mark dangerman Dom Thomas out of the game.

The tactics worked.

Against Airdrieonians, they were facing a side that likes to pass the ball for fun.

But instead of standing back and allowing them to play their game, Arbroath were hard (but fair) in the challenge and direct in their own attacks.

Airdrieonians’ defence didn’t like pressure on them and their keeper Joshua Rae was rounded for three of the goals.

Derek Gaston – keeping it clean for Arbroath against Airdrieonians

Derek Gaston is on the brink of a shut-out record at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Derek Gaston has moved into second spot in the all-time clean sheet record at Arbroath after Saturday’s victory.

He’s now just four shut-outs away from equalling Craig Hinchliffe’s tally and you’d imagine he’ll smash it this term.

Gaston looked comfortable all afternoon and the Arbroath defence had a ‘thou shall not pass’ feel about it.

But to put into context how well he did, he is only the second keeper in 41 games to prevent Airdrieonians from scoring.

Only Jack Walton at Dundee United has kept a clean sheet against Rhys McCabe’s free-scoring side since a 1-0 loss to Kelty in February 2022.

Red card Ricky Little

Ricky Little has been such a key player for Arbroath over the years.

Currently in his testimonial season, he’s a sure-fire Hall of Fame player and he will win many games for the club.

Saturday wasn’t his day as he was red carded for two bookings.

But let’s contextualise this a little. The referee Craig Napier has previous with Little.

Ricky Little was red carded by Craig Napier at Hamilton last year. Image: SNS

Napier sent Little off against Hamilton towards the end of the relegation scrap last year.

The red card was later rescinded and it was clear from the reaction of both Little and Napier to the first yellow card that the incident hasn’t been forgotten about.

It’s hard to argue against either red for Little or Liam McStravick but Napier is quite card happy.

He rarely allows games to flow, doesn’t talk players through games the way some other officials do and he is not slow to book players.

Conversation