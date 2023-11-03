Fife barber slams top industry brands for ‘turning backs’ on local salons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife barber slams top industry brands for ‘turning backs’ on local salons

“The pillars of the industry seem to be turning a blind eye," Har Barber owner David Logue said.

By Gavin Harper
Har Barber owner David Logue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Har Barber owner David Logue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife barber has slammed top industry brands for “turning their backs” on local salons and selling professional products in High Street stores.

David Logue opened Har Barber in Leslie in 2018 and expanded the business earlier this year with a new shop on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.

But the businessman has criticised global brands L’Oreal and Wella for selling professional products – previously exclusively for use in salons – in high street stores, including Boots.

“These are products that they’ve made exclusive to salons,” he said.

“You can already get these brands in shops, but they’ve got their professional quality brands.

“They can sell them at a cheaper rate than we’re able to.

“Independent local salons and barber shops simply can’t compete with such powerhouse companies who can afford to sell these products at a fraction of the cost.”

Har Barber owner accuses top brands of ‘lining their pockets’

Mr Logue said he felt like the companies had “turned their backs” on local businesses like Har Barber.

“These massive companies are supposed to be the pillars of the hair and beauty world.

“They are supposed to support local companies but they’ve turned their backs on us to line their pockets.”

He said he raised the issue in a post on Facebook to make people aware.

The new Har Barbers in Kirkcaldy opens on Monday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
David Logue with barber Kola McLean. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I put the post out because I went to Hair and Beauty World and someone there was showing concern.

“If clients can buy this from other stores, there’s no point in us buying those products, so there’s a big domino effect because shops end up losing their stockists.

“The pillars of the industry seem to be turning a blind eye.”

Har Barber boss hopes for local support

Mr Logue, who was previously the subject of a £50,000 painting, said he was hopeful his clients would remain supportive of his business.

He added: “I think a lot of our clients still will because they want to shop local.

“But when we’re trying to tell people to shop locally and these products are in the likes of Boots, what chance have you got?

Har Barber owner David Logue. at his Kirkcaldy salon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s like people using Amazon and then wondering what happened to that local shop they used to like?”

He urged people to continue supporting local businesses like his.

“We work with people to help them maintain their hair. We’ll recommend them products based on what they want.

“I hope they remember the small independent salons.”

Conversation