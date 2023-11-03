Fife barber slams top industry brands for ‘turning backs’ on local salons

A Fife barber has slammed top industry brands for “turning their backs” on local salons and selling professional products in High Street stores.

David Logue opened Har Barber in Leslie in 2018 and expanded the business earlier this year with a new shop on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.

But the businessman has criticised global brands L’Oreal and Wella for selling professional products – previously exclusively for use in salons – in high street stores, including Boots.

“These are products that they’ve made exclusive to salons,” he said.

“You can already get these brands in shops, but they’ve got their professional quality brands.

“They can sell them at a cheaper rate than we’re able to.

“Independent local salons and barber shops simply can’t compete with such powerhouse companies who can afford to sell these products at a fraction of the cost.”

Har Barber owner accuses top brands of ‘lining their pockets’

Mr Logue said he felt like the companies had “turned their backs” on local businesses like Har Barber.

“These massive companies are supposed to be the pillars of the hair and beauty world.

“They are supposed to support local companies but they’ve turned their backs on us to line their pockets.”

He said he raised the issue in a post on Facebook to make people aware.

“I put the post out because I went to Hair and Beauty World and someone there was showing concern.

“If clients can buy this from other stores, there’s no point in us buying those products, so there’s a big domino effect because shops end up losing their stockists.

“The pillars of the industry seem to be turning a blind eye.”

Har Barber boss hopes for local support

Mr Logue, who was previously the subject of a £50,000 painting, said he was hopeful his clients would remain supportive of his business.

He added: “I think a lot of our clients still will because they want to shop local.

“But when we’re trying to tell people to shop locally and these products are in the likes of Boots, what chance have you got?

“It’s like people using Amazon and then wondering what happened to that local shop they used to like?”

He urged people to continue supporting local businesses like his.

“We work with people to help them maintain their hair. We’ll recommend them products based on what they want.

“I hope they remember the small independent salons.”